Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court has ruled that businesses can prohibit their workers from banding together in disputes over pay and conditions in the workplace, a decision that affects an estimated 25 million non-unionized employees. With the court's five conservative members in the majority, the justices held that individual employees can be forced to use arbitration, not the courts, to air complaints about wages and overtime.

Why US-China trade talks left toughest issues unresolved

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing the risk of a mutually harmful trade war, the world's two biggest economies have put their differences on hold. Yet it's far from clear that a fragile truce between the United States and China can hold. In exchange for the United States agreeing to hold off on tariffs on Chinese products, Beijing agreed over the weekend to "substantially reduce" America's huge trade deficit with China. Beijing made no specific commitment, though.

Consumer Reports raises concerns over Tesla Model 3 braking

DETROIT (AP) — Long emergency stopping distances, difficult-to-use controls and a harsh ride stopped Tesla's Model 3 mass-market electric car from getting a recommended buy rating from Consumer Reports. While the magazine said the car had strong acceleration and handling, testers were troubled by its 152-foot stopping distance from 60 mph in emergency braking tests. Tesla's own tests found 60-to-zero braking distances averaging 133 feet. The Model 3 is Tesla's first attempt to appeal to mass-market buyers.

From airlines to pizza parlors, EU businesses adopt data law

LONDON (AP) — Businesses from pizza parlors to airlines across the EU's 28 countries are rushing to comply with the bloc's new rules on data privacy, which takes effect May 25. The new rules are designed to make it easier for EU residents to give and withdraw permission for companies to use personal information. They do not apply only to technology giants like Facebook and Google but any firm, large or small, that stores personal data.

Microsoft pledges to extend EU data rights worldwide

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft says it's committing to giving users worldwide the same data and privacy rights being offered to Europeans under new regulations there. That means no matter where you live, you'll be able to see what Microsoft collects about you and correct or delete that information if necessary. You'll also be able to object to the use of data for marketing and other purposes. Some companies have been limiting these rights to Europeans only.

UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal

LONDON (AP) — Britain's government says it does not intend to refer U.S. media conglomerate Comcast's 22 billion pound ($30.7 billion) takeover offer for London-based Sky to competition authorities, saying the proposed merger doesn't raise concerns on public interest grounds. Culture Secretary Matt Hancock says he's "reviewed the relevant evidence" and that he is "minded not to issue" an intervention notice.

Dispute on eye drop size fails to catch Supreme Court's eye

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute about the size of eye drops has failed to catch the eye of the U.S. Supreme Court. Drug companies including Allergan and Bausch & Lomb had asked the Supreme Court to get involved in the case. Patients using the companies' eye drops to treat glaucoma and other conditions argued that the bottles dispensed drops that are too big, leaving wasted medication running down their faces. The high court's decision Monday means a lower-court decision allowing the lawsuit to go forward will stand.

Social media under microscope in emotive Irish abortion vote

DUBLIN (AP) — Debate is raging in Ireland over whether to lift the country's decades-old ban on abortion. Pro-repeal banners declare: "Her choice: vote yes." Anti-abortion placards warn against a "license to kill." Online, the argument is just as charged — and more shadowy, as unregulated ads of uncertain origin battle to sway voters before Friday's referendum, which could give Irish women the right to end their pregnancies for the first time.

Hope for US-China trade progress sends stocks jumping

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rally on Wall Street and overseas after the U.S. and China said they made progress in trade talks. Industrial and technology companies and banks make some of the biggest gains. General Electric rises after saying it will combine its train engine business with Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

The S&P 500 index climbed 20.04 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,733.01. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 298.20 points, or 1.2 percent, to 25,013.29. The Nasdaq composite gained 39.70 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,394.04. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks set another record close as it jumped 10.81 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,637.44.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 1.3 percent to $72.24 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oil, added 0.9 percent to $79.22 per barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline added 1 percent to $2.26 a gallon and heating oil rose 0.4 percent to $2.27 a gallon. Natural gas fell 1.3 percent to $2.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.