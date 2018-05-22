At Cannes, a #MeToo upheaval up and down the Croisette

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival has ended, but the prestigious Cote d'Azur extravaganza has been shook by upheaval by that could continue for years.

From the start to the finish, the 71st Cannes was dominated by protest and petition for gender equality, culminating in the extraordinary sight at the festival's closing ceremony Saturday of Italian filmmaker and Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento vowing justice for sexual predators in the film industry.

Argento's excoriating speech had all the more impact because she has said it was at Cannes 21 years ago that Weinstein raped her. Weinstein, for decades a ubiquitous fixture of Cannes, has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

Argento's speech was the final salvo in a festival bombarded by demands for change.