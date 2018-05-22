At Cannes, a #MeToo upheaval up and down the Croisette

Actress Asia Argento gestures on stage during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19,
Eighty two film industry professionals stand on the steps of the Palais des Festivals to represent, what they describe as pervasive gender inequality
Jury president Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Capharnaum' at the 71st international film festival, C
Jury members Ava DuVernay, from left, Robert Guediguian, Chang Chen, Cate Blanchett, Khadja Nin and Cannes Film Festival Director Thierry Fremaux pose
Director Spike Lee, centre, poses with actress Laura Harrier, left, and editor Barry Alexander Brown after winning the Grand Prix award for the film '
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cann
Actresses Fan Bingbing, from left, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o pose for photographers during a photo call for
Jury member Kristen Stewart, centre, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' and the closing
Model Miriam Odemba poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Wild Pear Tree' at the 71st international film festival, Can
Director Nadine Labaki poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Capharnaum' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern
Jury president Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Cold War' at the 71st international film festival, Can
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda, centre, holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' which was presented by jury president Cate Blanchett, left, jury m
Cast and crew from the film 'The Dead and The Other' Thiago Macedo Correia, from left, producer Ricardo Alves Jr., producer Isabella Nader, co-directo
Director Lars von Trier, left, and actor Matt Dillon pose for portrait photographs for the film 'The House That Jack Built', at the 71st international
Actors Kelly Preston, left, and John Travolta from the film 'Gotti' pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Solo: A Star Wars
Actors Donald Glover, from right, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, director Ron Howard, actors Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, and Joonas Suotamo pos
Model Bella Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'BlacKkKlansman' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, s
Director Ron Howard, left, poses with a person wearing a costume of the character Chewbacca during a photo call for the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
Cannes Film Festival Director Thierry Fremaux signs the 50/50 2020 Gender Equality Pledge during the 71st international film festival, Cannes, souther
Actress Salma Hayek poses for photographers upon arrival at the Kering Women In Motion awards at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, souther
Jury president Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Cold War' at the 71st international film festival, Can
Director Spike Lee holds the Grand Prix award for the film 'BlackKklansman' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Can
Actor Roberto Benigni poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Happy as Lazzaro' at the 71st international film festival, Can
Sofia Boutella, from centre left, Salma Hayek and Patty Jenkins stand as part of 82 film industry professionals on the steps of the Palais des Festiva
CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival has ended, but the prestigious Cote d'Azur extravaganza has been shook by upheaval by that could continue for years.
From the start to the finish, the 71st Cannes was dominated by protest and petition for gender equality, culminating in the extraordinary sight at the festival's closing ceremony Saturday of Italian filmmaker and Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento vowing justice for sexual predators in the film industry.
Argento's excoriating speech had all the more impact because she has said it was at Cannes 21 years ago that Weinstein raped her. Weinstein, for decades a ubiquitous fixture of Cannes, has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.
Argento's speech was the final salvo in a festival bombarded by demands for change.