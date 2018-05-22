Germany foreign minister to meet Pompeo over Iran deal

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says he will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss Washington's position on the nuclear deal with Iran.

The Trump administration on Monday demanded that Iran make wholesale changes in its military and regional policies or face "the strongest sanctions in history."

The comments came as Washington tries to increase pressure on Tehran after President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the international nuclear deal.

Maas was asked by reporter about the Iran deal at the end of a Group of 20 meeting in the Argentine capital. He replied that he will travel "to Washington and meet Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, and use the opportunity to talk to him directly about this."