Man admits taking funeral GoFundMe money to buy car

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to taking money from a GoFundMe account that was set up to pay for funeral expenses for a woman who was killed, and then using it to buy a car.

WMUR-TV reports 25-year-old Jeffrey Grenier pleaded guilty to theft Monday and was sentenced to a year in jail. The account raised more than $6,000 to pay for funeral expenses for Sabrina Galusha, who was stabbed to death last year. Prosecutors said Grenier used $5,000 to buy a car.

Mark Galusha, Sabrina's father, says the family was satisfied with the sentence, which calls all but 90 days of his sentence to be suspended. Grenier also was ordered to pay back the money.

Grenier's lawyer said his client was going through a tough period and had intended to pay the Galushas.

