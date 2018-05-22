New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|122.45
|Up
|2.20
|Jul
|118.00
|120.60
|117.85
|120.20
|Up
|2.20
|Sep
|120.25
|122.80
|120.20
|122.45
|Up
|2.20
|Dec
|123.75
|126.25
|123.75
|125.95
|Up
|2.20
|Mar
|127.20
|129.60
|127.20
|129.35
|Up
|2.15
|May
|129.50
|131.80
|129.50
|131.60
|Up
|2.05
|Jul
|132.15
|133.85
|131.85
|133.65
|Up
|1.90
|Sep
|133.00
|135.50
|133.00
|135.50
|Up
|1.80
|Dec
|135.50
|138.15
|135.50
|138.15
|Up
|1.80
|Mar
|138.90
|140.85
|138.90
|140.80
|Up
|1.75
|May
|140.55
|142.65
|140.55
|142.55
|Up
|1.80
|Jul
|142.15
|144.20
|142.15
|144.20
|Up
|1.80
|Sep
|143.70
|145.80
|143.70
|145.80
|Up
|1.80
|Dec
|145.50
|148.15
|145.50
|148.15
|Up
|1.85
|Mar
|150.55
|Up
|1.85