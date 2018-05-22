BTIG and UTA Host Industry Innovators at 2018 Media Disruptors II Conference in Los Angeles

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018-- and announced that the 2018 Media Disruptors II Conference took place in Los Angeles this past Thursday, May 17, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005956/en/

Rich Greenfield, Jeremy Zimmer, Sam Wick, Brandon Ross and David Kramer at the Media Disruptors II Conference in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of UTA.

The event - co-hosted by BTIG TMT Analysts Rich Greenfield and Brandon Ross, and Sam Wick, Head of UTA Ventures, and opened by UTA Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Zimmer - brought together TMT industry executives, early-stage venture capitalists, start-up CEOs and institutional investors with leaders from some of Los Angeles’ most innovative private media companies. Speakers included CEOs and other C-level executives from ATTN:, Brat, Chernin Group, Cloud 9, Hello Sunshine, Locast, Oak View Group, Pluto TV, pocket.watch, Raze, Scopely, The VOID and Wondery.

“Our 2018 Media Disruptors II Conference attracted a diverse mix of pioneers and titans across media, technology, entertainment and business for a dynamic dialogue on the future of media and content consumption,” said Mr. Greenfield. “Emerging growth companies had a unique opportunity to showcase how they are leveraging rapidly changing consumer behavior to disrupt the industry, and challenge incumbent behemoths.”

Said Mr. Zimmer, “This BTIG conference included a strong group of innovative companies and leaders who are challenging what it means to be a media company. Hosting this dialogue at UTA was important to us because we consider disruption integral to the creative process. Our role is also our opportunity: to identify the next generation of innovative business models who are changing the landscape of media, technology and entertainment.”

BTIG’s Corporate Access program hosts client events across the consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, real estate and technology, media and telecommunications sectors.

UTA Ventures build and invests in great businesses at the intersection of media, entertainment and technology. The division looks for opportunities to leverage UTA’s expertise, relationships and endemic knowledge of the entertainment business landscape to provide companies with a strategic advantage. UTA Ventures has built, advised and invested in a portfolio of businesses that includes Awesomeness TV, Raze, The Players Tribune, Cloud9, Thrive Market, Pilot Works, Stem, The VOID and many more.

For more information about the conference or to access BTIG insights, contact a BTIG representative, or visit www.btigresearch.com. Use the hashtag #goodluck to follow the conversation on Twitter along with @RichBTIG and @BrandonBTIG. To connect with UTA, follow them on Twitter @unitedtalent and Instagram @unitedtalentagency.

About United Talent Agency

Leading global talent and entertainment company United Talent Agency represents many of the most acclaimed figures across film, television, news, music, sports, theater, fine art, literature, video games, podcasts and other social and digital content. A passionate advocate for artists, creators and innovators, the company also is recognized in the areas of film finance and packaging, branding, licensing and endorsements. UTA is known for its dedicated digital media group helping clients — from A-list talent to Fortune 500 companies — capitalize on a rapidly changing entertainment, media and business landscape. The agency’s worldwide presence includes its Los Angeles headquarters and offices in New York, London, Nashville, Miami and Malmö, Sweden.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 560 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 17 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclaimer/

To learn more about UTA Ventures, visit ventures.unitedtalent.com.

To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005956/en/

CONTACT: For BTIG

Lisa Stein,310-273-6700

SteinL@unitedtalent.com

or

Jill Gordon,212-279-3115, ext. 226

jgordon@prosek.com

or

Amanda Gold,212-738-6134

agold@btig.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE COMMUNICATIONS OTHER COMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: BTIG, LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/21/2018 02:38 PM/DISC: 05/21/2018 02:38 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005956/en