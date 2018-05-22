PetSmart® Appoints J.K. Symancyk as Chief Executive Officer

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--PetSmart, Inc. (“PetSmart” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of J.K. Symancyk as Chief Executive Officer. He will assume leadership of the Company the week of June 11 and will join PetSmart’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Symancyk, a consumer and retail veteran with more than 25 years of industry experience, joins PetSmart from Academy Sports + Outdoors, a more than $4 billion omnichannel specialty retailer where he has served as President and CEO since 2015. Mr. Symancyk brings to PetSmart deep operational experience across all areas of retail, including merchandising, consumer brand marketing, proprietary brands, services and ecommerce.

“The Board and I are confident that J.K. has the right qualities to lead PetSmart,” said Raymond Svider, Managing Partner at BC Partners and Executive Chairman of PetSmart. “J.K. has a 25-year track record as a proven leader, and has driven profitable growth in large, multi-channel consumer businesses. J.K. brings significant experience in managing complex retail operations, growing brands, improving operating performance and customer experience and delivering results. We look forward to working with and supporting J.K. as he leads PetSmart forward on its transformational journey to be the most convenient, best-in-class pet retailer.”

At Academy Sports + Outdoors, Mr. Symancyk focused on creating and implementing a new strategic growth plan and leading internal teams to improve organizational performance. Previously, he served as President of Meijer, where he was responsible for leading all aspects of the $16 billion retailer. Mr. Symancyk also worked in various management and merchandising positions with Wal-Mart Stores, including with Sam’s Club.

Mr. Symancyk said, “PetSmart is an iconic brand with a strong footprint in brick and mortar and digital. I am looking forward to working with the talented management team to grow the business and to continue to fulfill the mission to be the trusted partner to pets and pet parents. This is an exciting and dynamic time for retail, and we will work together to create additional opportunities for growth and deliver the best and most convenient experience for our customers and their pets across all of PetSmart’s channels.”

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 7.9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

