TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--TCS World Travel, the world’s leading tour operator of private jet expeditions for 25 years, announces its repositioning strategy to meet the evolving desires of affluent travelers in search of high-touch experiences. Backed by parent company Travelopia, the award-winning organization has launched a redesigned website; will grow its alliances with strategic partners; and will focus on the expansion of TCS-branded luxury jet expeditions and custom travel, all underscoring its commitment to enrichment, discovery and innovation in satisfying the most discerning high-end explorers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005760/en/

TCS World Travel Jet (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our team has worked diligently over two decades to establish ourselves as the leader in the luxury jet expedition space, and we are proud of our recent industry accolades including AFAR magazine’s 2018 Travelers’ Choice Award for ‘Best Over-the-Top Experience’ and Travel + Leisure’s 2017 World’s Best Award for ‘Number 1 Tour Operator,’” said TCS World Travel President Shelley Cline. “We continue to listen to our guests and adapt to their ever-changing travel needs. By investing more in creating our own expeditions and partnering with brands in the space that best fit our vision for the future, we feel well-positioned to continue to be a leader in the category.”

Redesigned Website

Created with the discerning traveler in mind, TCS World Travel’s new website showcases the company’s focus on staying on the pulse of what matters most to those in search of one-of-a-kind memorable journeys. Its design, developed after extensive user feedback and analysis of affluent traveler habits, offers enhanced visual assets, a richer search experience that places priority on an immersive and user-friendly interface, and greater detail on the range of exclusive experiences and access offered on its expeditions.

“Our new online platform provides us with the opportunity to properly showcase who we are and the meaningful travel experiences we offer,” continued Cline. “It gives visitors a window into what could be their own extraordinary and unmatched experience.”

Additionally, the company will launch a marketing campaign starting June 1, 2018, designed to amplify its reach to the affluent-traveler market through highly-targeted print and digital advertising efforts.

Expansion of TCS-Branded Innovative Jet Expeditions and Growth in Partnerships

Private jet travel is an expanding sector in the travel industry, and TCS World Travel is set to grow the market share of its own branded business. With two distinct travel categories—Luxury Jet Expeditions aboard a private jet and Luxury Custom Travel, tailored independent journeys—TCS World Travel concentrates on offering its guests opportunities for enrichment and discovery they cannot get on their own. The company has operated nearly 300 jet trips and over 1,000 custom itineraries to over 200 countries, and continues to deliver new one-of-a-kind experiences.

Most recently, TCS World Travel announced a new series of wellness-oriented journeys, of which the first is in partnership with best-selling author and leader in the field of integrative medicine, Dr. Andrew Weil. The company plans to continue to create standout journeys and offer more interest-focused trips beginning in 2020.

The company is also focused on strategic growth with organizations that are differentiated from TCS World Travel in their approach to the high-end traveler, such as current distinguished partners Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Young President’s Organization (YPO), Kalos Golf, Smithsonian Journeys and the Signature Network. TCS World Travel is also looking to expand its international partnerships, as evidenced by its growing collaboration with Latitudes, a Brazilian luxury operator focused on enrichment.

About TCS World Travel

TCS World Travel leads the industry in private jet journeys with the experience and knowledge built from developing hundreds of trips for 25 years. Dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences, TCS World Travel caters to the needs and preferences of the globally curious and modern luxury traveler. TCS World Travel provides unparalleled local access and exclusive activities tailored to any travel style. Circle the globe or take a dive deep into a region on a luxury private jet expedition, or embark on a luxury custom itinerary created to any destination in the world.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005760/en/

CONTACT: TCS World Travel Media Contacts:

Murphy O’Brien, Inc.

Kimi Ozawa / MJ Salcido / Elizabeth Maxim

310-453-2539

TCSWorldTravel@murphyobrien.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LUXURY TRANSPORT AIR TRAVEL OTHER TRAVEL MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE RETAIL

SOURCE: TCS World Travel

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/21/2018 02:00 PM/DISC: 05/21/2018 02:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005760/en