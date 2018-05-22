Ex-London mayor quits UK's Labour amid anti-Semitism scandal

LONDON (AP) — Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has resigned from Britain's Labour Party, which had suspended him over allegations of anti-Semitism.

Livingstone said Monday that he was quitting because the issue had become a "distraction."

Livingstone was once one of Britain's most powerful Labour politicians, serving two terms as mayor of the capital city between 2000 and 2008.

But he was suspended by the party in 2016 after saying in a BBC interview that Adolf Hitler had supported Zionism in the 1930s.

Allegations of Labour anti-Semitism have grown since pro-Palestinian socialist Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader in 2015. Some in the party say Corbyn, a longtime critic of Israeli actions against the Palestinians, has allowed abuse to go unchecked.

Corbyn said Livingstone's resignation was sad, but "the right thing to do."