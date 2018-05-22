New Jersey Devils sign Russian defenseman Egor Yakovlev

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed Russian defenseman Egor Yakovlev to a one-year, entry-level contract.

General manager Ray Shero announced the move Monday.

Yakovlev has spent the past six seasons in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg and Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. He had five goals and four assists in 35 games this past season with St. Petersburg.

The 26-year-old won a gold medal with the Olympic Athletes from Russia at the Pyeongchang Games in February.

