Texas Trust Credit Union Honors Inaugural Class of Arlington Collegiate High School with $87,000 in Scholarships

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--The 87 inaugural graduates of the Arlington Collegiate High School have each received a $1,000 scholarship from Texas Trust Credit Union. The students received the scholarships for earning their associate degree while simultaneously earning a high school diploma.

Texas Trust awarded the scholarships at a student family event May 19 held at the credit union’s headquarters.

The graduates were part of an innovative scholastic partnership between the Arlington Independent School District and Tarrant County College in which students earned college level credit for 60 hours of course work taken during their four years of high school. Students had to achieve a minimum 2.5 grade point average, participate in a series of personal financial education classes, and complete both programs to receive the scholarship.

Texas Trust committed to the scholarships in 2014 during the Arlington Collegiate High School’s dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“These students have excelled at college level courses while concurrently working on their high school diplomas, which is not an easy feat,” said Jim Minge, president and CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. “They have demonstrated initiative and perseverance, skills that will help them be successful in their future endeavors.”

Minge added, “The scholarships are an investment in the students, many of whom will become leaders in our communities and our country. Their education will have a positive impact on generations to come.”

Mayor Jeff Williams of the city of Arlington issued a proclamation at the event recognizing the students for their achievement, as well as the collaboration between Arlington ISD, Tarrant County College and Texas Trust in coming together to advance the education of at-risk students and help them build a brighter future.

