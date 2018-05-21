Securian Financial Launches New Brand Identity, First-Ever National Television Advertising Campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Families that feel confident with their finances can more easily enjoy the here and now, making life’s everyday, unexpected and occasionally unbelievable moments count.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005764/en/

Ann Pilon McGarry, Securian Financial's vice president of enterprise marketing and branding (Photo: Business Wire).

That is the central idea anchoring Securian Financial’s new brand campaign—“Every Moment Counts”—which is being brought to life through the company’s first-ever national television advertising and sponsorships with four Major League Baseball teams. The new campaign is part of an entirely new brand platform, including a target customer mindset, brand promise, logo and identity system.

“We have a diverse set of businesses, so our target customers cross all demographics. But according to our research, they have a mindset that prioritizes investing time, money and emotional energy in family, however they define it,” said Ann Pilon McGarry, Securian Financial’s vice president of enterprise marketing and branding. “Securian Financial shares this mindset with our customers. As a result, it’s authentic that our brand champions the rewards of putting family first.”

“Securian Financial’s new logo was designed to be appealing, friendly and approachable to a consumer audience. It represents unity, diversity, continuity and the coming together of loved ones,” said Joe Cecere, president and chief creative officer of Little & Company, the Minneapolis-based branding agency behind Securian Financial’s new brand. “We employed the word ‘Financial’ into the wordmark to further define what the company does as Securian Financial builds brand recognition.”

Little & Company also developed the advertising campaign that brings the creative story to life: Securian Financial’s insurance, investment and retirement solutions give customers confidence—so they can be present for the little and big family moments that matter.

“Most financial services advertising focuses on preparing for someday off in the distant future,” said Cecere. “Securian Financial is differentiating itself by saying customers can—and are—enjoying the moments we all experience every day.”

The advertising, which debuts Wednesday, May 23, includes an integrated mix of media with spots ranging from 6-second family moments to a 60-second brand anthem. Television spots will air on national broadcast and cable programs, with a heavier rotation in four key markets: Minneapolis-St. Paul, Chicago, Denver and Houston. In addition, in these four markets, Securian Financial is a 2018 partner of the Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros Major League Baseball teams. The company will sponsor a variety of family-themed activities in and outside of the teams’ ballparks throughout the season.

The new brand campaign launches the same day Securian Financial makes the Fortune 500 list of the United States’ largest companies by revenue for the first time in company history. While the financial services provider has experienced strong growth, the need for a stronger brand is more important than ever.

“Customer expectations and buying behaviors are changing rapidly. To be part of their decision journey we must have a relevant, strong brand,” said McGarry. “At the same time, our distributors want a strong brand so they can spend less time explaining who we are when educating customers about our solutions. Finally, the competition to recruit top talent is intensifying, and we know people want to work for a strong brand.”

Additional agencies contributing to Securian Financial’s branding platform and campaign include Minneapolis-based Roundpeg Consulting on brand strategy development and consumer insights, and Chicago-based Kelly Scott Madison for media planning and buying, and promotional marketing and sponsorships. For more information, and to see Securian Financial’s new television commercials, go to securian.com/everymomentcounts.

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL At Securian Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it. Family doesn’t have to branch from your tree, but it always shares your roots. Roots woven by common understanding, shared values and mutual respect. Like you, we believe a rewarding life is really about being present in the here and now, and that money isn’t the only thing when family is your everything.

Since 1880, we’ve been here for those who see family as their most valuable asset. Our longevity is a testament to the strength of our company. We’ve weathered economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We’re not publicly traded, so we can focus on you and what you care most about. We believe your financial picture should support the everyday moments as much as the major milestones. That’s why our insurance, investment and retirement solutions give you the confidence to focus on what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc. and affiliates. Insurance products issued by affiliated insurance companies. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Securian Financial Services, Inc., registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC.

DOFU 05-2018

495361

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005764/en/

CONTACT: Securian Financial

Jeff Bakken, 651-665-7558

Media Relations

jeff.bakken@securian.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE HUMAN RESOURCES INSURANCE COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING SPORTS BASEBALL

SOURCE: Securian Financial

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/21/2018 11:20 AM/DISC: 05/21/2018 11:20 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005764/en