The NT$250 million (US$8.34 million) winning ticket in Monday's Power Lottery (威力彩) was sold by a lottery store in Taichung, Taiwan Lottery said.

The huge jackpot went to one winner, who purchased the ticket at the Chi Ko Lai (吉客來彩券行) lottery store in the city's Daya District, it said.

The winning numbers for Taiwan's Power Lottery were 35, 04, 36, 07, 16, and 21 in the first section of the ticket and 01 in the second section.