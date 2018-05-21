  1. Home
  2. World

BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points

By  Associated Press
2018/05/21 23:10
BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points,0228 Ryder Cup Points

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30
Through May 20
United States
1. Patrick Reed 6,728.500
2. Justin Thomas 6,352.273
3. Dustin Johnson 5,161.597
4. Jordan Spieth 4,759.238
5. Bubba Watson 4,102.303
6. Rickie Fowler 3,815.197
7. Brooks Koepka 3,712.548
8. Phil Mickelson 3,673.247
9. Webb Simpson 3,622.307
10. Matt Kuchar 3,211.860
11. Brian Harman 2,793.115
12. Aaron Wise 2,378.567
13. Bryson DeChambeau 2,264.505
14. Kevin Kisner 2,240.881
15. Jimmy Walker 2,175.152
Europe
European Points
1. Tyrrell Hatton 3,096,447.75
2. Justin Rose 2,961,330.27
3. Jon Rahm 2,088,832.87
4. Ross Fisher 1,561,831.18
5. Matthew Fitzpatrick 1,479,284.04
6. Tommy Fleetwood 1,383,317.52
7. Paul Dunne 1,307,270.29
8. Rory McIlroy 1,160,411.88
9. Alexander Levy 1,137,839.70
10. Sergio Garcia 1,044,158.39
World Points
1. Justin Rose 270.14
2. Jon Rahm 248.36
3. Tyrrell Hatton 176.18
4. Rory McIlroy 159.39
5. Tommy Fleetwood 158.35
6. Sergio Garcia 126.63
7. Alex Noren 122.11
8. Ian Poulter 113.21
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick 105.54
10. Paul Casey 101.88