CURE® Magazine Names the 2018 Bone Health Champions™

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--CURE® magazine, the nation’s leading consumer digital and print media enterprise focused entirely on patients with cancer, recognized four nurses as the 2018 Bone Health Champions™ on May 18 during the Oncology Nursing Society’s (ONS) 43 rd Annual Congress.

“Nurses play a vital role in examining and maintaining bone health for cancer patients,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, the parent company of CURE® magazine. “We are pleased to present the Bone Health Champions™ award to these four exceptional nurses, who not only care for their patients, but also serve a crucial part in advancing the oncology nursing field.”

The following winners were recognized as champions of bone health.

Cynthia Campbell-Baird, RN, OCN, CCRC, began her career as an oncology/ hematology nurse in 1989 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center and focused heavily on bone health and bone complications. Now as a research nurse coordinator for the hematology/ oncology department, Campbell-Baird has dedicated her time to bone research from the phase 1 clinical trials to marketed bone drugs. She has been a resource for patients, caregivers, patients, nurses and staff members by collaborating and presenting nationally and internationally over 20 manuscripts, abstracts and presentations. Patricia Fredenburgh, B.S.N., RN,ONN-CG, serves as the nurse navigator for the Plasma Cell Disorder Program at Levine Cancer Institute. With over 36 years of experience as a nurse, Fredenburgh is a part of the Myeloma Nurse Advisory Board. She continues to provide patients and caregivers with educations and knowledge on treatments and advocacy. Isobel Lewis, M.S.N., RN, FNP, started her journey as an inpatient nurse practitioner on the thoracic oncology service in 1995 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In 2000, Lewis transferred to orthopedic service to provide care for patients with primary bone tumors and metastatic bone disease. Lewis has been committed to caring for her patients and continues to keep herself updated on new scientific advancements to eradicate bone care and alleviate cancer pain. Patrick Spencer, B.S.N., RN, OCN is a nursing clinical specialty coordinator in the multiple myeloma program at Mount Sinai Hospital. He has over 15 years of experience as a registered nurse and continues to educate the clinicians, patients and caregivers by presenting abstracts and participating in continuing education initiatives. Spencer combines his expertise with compassion to propel the oncology nursing field and serve his patients.

The Bone Health Champions™ award honors remarkable nurses who prioritize cancer patients’ bone health and proactively prevent bone complications in patients with bone metastases. The reception gala was held in conjunction with the 43 rd ONS Annual Congress in Washington, D.C., which was attended by hundreds of nurses from across the nation.

For more information about the winners and the program, visit https://www.curetoday.com/bhchampions.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as CURE Connections ®; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates Inc. family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive ® ( http://www.www.onclive.com ) platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com or http://www.mjhassoc.com.

