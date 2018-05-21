Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has released its 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report detailing the company’s environmental, social, and governance initiatives worldwide.

“Recent trends indicate CSR is becoming increasingly critical to business success,” said Hamish Gray, senior vice president for Keysight. “This report provides details of our efforts while exemplifying our commitment to global communities in which we operate.”

In addition, Keysight has announced a set of key impact goals that tangibly demonstrate how the company helps to build a better planet. These goals support Keysight’s CSR vision, strategy and program by providing a set of measures that are a win for Keysight shareholders, customers, employees, the communities in which we live and work, and the planet.

By the end of fiscal year 2020, Keysight expects to:

Commit more than $1 billion in value to strengthen communities through efforts in philanthropic giving, employee volunteerism, community sponsorships, and university engagement programs. Engage 570,000 students and future engineers in STEM education, using tools such as the Keysight After School program, community education events, and through student access to donated/discounted solutions at universities. Recognize $2 million in cost avoidance, 10 percent energy conservation and 15 percent water conservation per our fiscal year 2015 baseline with efforts focused on natural resource conservation and efficiency. Ensure no material negative impacts to P&L or to institutional investment levels through ethical operations and governance, ensuring no impact in our ability to deliver solutions that help connect and secure the world.

Gray also commented, “Keysight has achieved significant progress toward these goals. While building a better planet has always been a part of Keysight’s DNA, these measures provide a beacon that drives our efforts, acknowledges our progress, and supports stakeholder expectations in this space.”

