Apex Transforms Mobile Order Pick-Up With The First, Heated, Self-Serve, Automated Pick-Up Station

Apex Order Pick-Up Technologies ™ is using self-serve automation to redefine the concept of speed, convenience and efficiency for the restaurant and foodservice industries, as well as their time-starved customers. The Apex Hot-Holding Device™ is the first, heated order pick-up station using self-serve automation technology. It is on display in booth 5870 at the 2018 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, in booth 5870, through May 22 nd.

Apex Hot-Holding Device™ is the first, heated order pick-up station using self-serve automation technology. It is on display at the 2018 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, in booth 5870, through May 22nd. The Apex Hot-Holding Device has an innovative, two-sided design for rear loading of orders. This allows employees to focus on order preparation while giving mobile order customers an instantly-recognizable destination to quickly and easily pick up their orders. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The instant, overwhelming popularity of mobile order and pay apps and online ordering has created significant order pick-up issues for the restaurant and foodservice industries,” said Kent Savage, Apex founder and CEO. “As QSRs look for a solution that makes order pick-up as easy as mobile order and pay, we knew the solution must address employee- and customer-facing issues.”

The Apex Hot-Holding Device, has an innovative, two-sided design for rear loading of orders. This allows employees to focus on order preparation while giving mobile order customers an instantly-recognizable destination to quickly and easily pick up their orders. This pioneering device eliminates issues caused by increased order throughput and an unclear, inconsistent experience for mobile order customers.

Problem-Solving Technology Co-Developed with Little Caesars

Apex co-developed this breakthrough technology with Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the world. Little Caesars recently unveiled its proprietary Pizza Portal as part of RESERVE-N-READY, its new mobile order pick-up program.

The Apex Hot-Holding Device pairs easily with existing mobile apps, allowing customers to order and pay using their smartphone. As finished orders are placed in one of its heated compartments, a notification is automatically triggered. This alerts the customer their food is ready and gives them a custom code. Upon arrival, customers skip the line and go to the Hot-Holding Device to input their code. Their secure compartment opens automatically getting the customer in and out of the store in seconds.

In addition to pizza, the Apex Hot-Holding Device is ideal for a variety of hot food, including chicken, ribs, prepared meals and more.

Fast, Simple & Convenient Mobile Order Pick-Up

Most of the restaurant and foodservice industries’ mobile order and pay programs do not consider how store operations will handle additional order throughput. As a result, mobile order pick-up service can be inefficient, requiring multiple employee touches. And mobile order customers are often unsure of how to pick up their order. Combined with in-store customer traffic, this leads to congestion, line anxiety and lost sales.

See firsthand how the Apex Hot-Holding Device helps restaurants and foodservice brands takeout the line during the NRA Show at booth 5870 or online. And to follow our coverage of the NRA Show, look for #NRAShow18 across our LinkedIn and Twitter feeds.

Apex Order Pick-Up Technologies is the world’s leading provider of self-serve automation for use in retail, restaurants and the foodservice industries. Our Hot-Holding Devices takeout the line to help our customers provide a fast, no-wait experience. With world headquarters in Mason, Ohio, Apex has offices in Australia, Germany, Poland, the UK and Latin America. To learn more about Apex, visit us online at https://www.apexsupplychain.com/Foodservice.

