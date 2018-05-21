The Latest: Moment of silence planned to honor Texas victims

Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire
Santa Fe High School senior Aaron Chenoweth speaks during a baccalaureate service for the graduating class of 2018 Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe,
Nathan Jordan, 18, a senior student at Alvin High School sobs during a service at the Arcadia First Baptist Church two days after a shooting that kill
Dayspring Church senior pastor Brad Drake leads his congregation in prayer Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Congregations in this deeply rel
Members of the Dayspring Church raise their hands in prayer Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe High School student Jaelyn Cogburn wipes away tears as she speaks about Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh, who lived with her family,
Joleen Cogburn, left, holds her daughter Jaelyn, center as he husband, Jason, stands behind during a service for Pakistani exchange student Sabika She
Funeral prayers are offered for Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh, who was killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting, during a service at the
The Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins a congregation in prayer on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at the Arcadia First Baptist Church, after a school shooting at San
A woman embraces Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he joins a congregation on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Arcadia First Baptist Church, after a school shooting a
Dayspring Church senior pastor Brad Drake wears a shirt in support of the school shooting victims Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Congregat
Television newscasters prepare to give updates near a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School on Sunday, May 20, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas, where a st
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the Texas school shooting (all times local):
9:05 a.m.
A statewide moment of silence is planned to recognize those killed and wounded in the shooting at a high school south of Houston.
Gov. Greg Abbott has asked that people across Texas pause at 10 a.m. Monday to remember the 10 people killed at Santa Fe High School on Friday and the more than dozen others who were injured.
Abbott said in a statement Sunday that the "act of evil" has "deeply touched the core of who we are as Texans."
He asks that the families of the shooting victims and first responders also be honored as part of the moment of silence.
A 17-year-old student has been jailed on capital murder charges.
___
11:45 p.m.
Santa Fe High School students and local authorities are confronting challenges borne of the shooting that took the lives of eight students and two substitute teachers at the school near Houston.
The school's graduating seniors heard a speech from Jack Roady, the Galveston County district attorney, on Sunday during their baccalaureate service. He told them about how they will grieve their slain schoolmates and cope with those emotions and others while trying to heal after the shooting.
Santa Fe, a town of 13,000, came together Sunday for prayer services at local churches and the traditional end-of-school baccalaureate service. Mourners also gathered at a Houston-area mosque to remember the life of a slain exchange student from Pakistan.
A 17-year-old student has been jailed on capital murder charges.