Comcast Launches New Interactive Xfinity Store Design Centered on the Customer

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Today Comcast announced the launch of the new interactive Xfinity retail store, created to provide customers an immersive destination to discover Xfinity products and services. Comcast has been on a journey to transform its customer experience and the stores are a place where customers can learn how to optimize their Xfinity services and can address any service needs. The first locations of the new store format recently opened in Pueblo, CO; Aventura, FL; Henrico, VA; Chattanooga, TN; and Tucson, Arizona.

“We want to bring our customers an incredible shopping experience, which showcases the power and innovation of our Xfinity products and demonstrates how they work together,” said Tom DeVito, SVP, Retail Sales and Service, Comcast Cable. “We have heard from our customers that they want to touch and feel our Xfinity products and understand their capabilities as they make decisions for their own home. Our Xfinity stores are the place to do that.”

Comcast has built or re-designed more than new 250 stores since 2015. The company will open more than 50 of the new and enhanced Xfinity stores in high-traffic shopping centers across the service footprint in 2018. Comcast’s ultimate goal is for customers to be within a 15 minute drive of a Xfinity store.

Xfinity stores are designed strategically by product area —Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home and Xfinity Internet – so our customers can see our industry-leading products in action.

Xfinity Mobile is a key part of Xfinity stores – customers can purchase new mobile phones, or bring their own Apple devices and choose a flexible data plan based on their individual needs - electing to pay by the gig or choose unlimited. Discover xFi, the Xfinity personalized home WiFi experience, and learn how to view and control network devices through the app, site or voice remote in the Xfinity Internet zone. X1, our next generation video platform, is featured in a living room environment, so customers can try the voice remote and see how X1 works firsthand. The Connected Home Zone section showcases how Xfinity Home combines the best of home security and automation into one simple experience – customers can learn how they can control an increasing number of IoT devices from their phone, tablet or Xfinity Home touchscreen.

Customers can visit the store to upgrade or swap equipment, ask questions about their Xfinity service, troubleshoot equipment or pay a bill at an in-store kiosk. Store associates have extensive training on customer service and deep knowledge of Xfinity products. In-store appointments can be scheduled online on their local store website.

New Xfinity stores also have a dedicated space for Comcast Business customers and prospects to come in and discuss their business technology needs with an expert.

Comcast is opening new experiential Xfinity stores across the country every month. These stores will be located in high-traffic shopping destinations alongside other lifestyle brands, convenient for customers to visit.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed Internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

