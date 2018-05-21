Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is proud to announce that Maria Hughes, Senior Vice President and Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, has been named to BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity .

The list includes “leading professionals who drive innovation, productivity, and profitability by ensuring across-the-board diversity that includes the workforce, leadership, corporate governance and supply chain,” the magazine said. A special report appeared in the magazine’s latest issue, highlighting the critical role played by Hughes and her peers “in bolstering the global competitiveness of corporate America.”

“I’m honored to be on this list, because it reflects the important work we do at Humana to ensure that inclusion and diversity helps create a culture that drives innovation, improves quality and sustains growth,” Hughes said. “Health care is a varied and intensely personal marketplace, and cultivating the uniqueness of our team helps us leverage a broad array of insights and understanding as we guide our members toward their best health.”

To select the Top Executives in Corporate Diversity, BLACK ENTERPRISE editors consulted major corporations and identified the leading corporate executives charged with driving corporate diversity efforts within some of the nation’s largest entities. They selected leaders who drive diversity initiatives vital to their business objectives.

The magazine’s goal is to honor businesses and leaders who create and maintain a diverse and inclusive environment and help it become ingrained in the fabric of their companies.

This year’s roster represents leaders who design and implement corporate policies and programs that promote advancement of African Americans, Latinos and other ethnic minorities, as well as women, the disabled, and the LGBT (lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender) community throughout the rank-and-file, senior management teams, and the supply chain.

“Your stellar accomplishment and powerful example will inspire legions of executives in their pursuit of professional excellence while seeking to use their positions to make a tangible difference,” said Derek T. Dingle, SVP & Chief Content Officer of BLACK ENTERPRISE, in a letter to Hughes.

