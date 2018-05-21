BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Indiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Las Vegas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
___
|Sunday's Games
Washington 82, Indiana 75
Connecticut 101, Las Vegas 65
Dallas 101, Atlanta 78
Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 76
Chicago 80, New York 76
Phoenix 87, Seattle 82
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<