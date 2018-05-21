BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/21 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 0 1.000
Connecticut 1 0 1.000 ½
Washington 1 0 1.000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000
New York 0 1 .000
Indiana 0 2 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 2 0 1.000
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 ½
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Las Vegas 0 1 .000
Minnesota 0 1 .000
Seattle 0 1 .000

___

Sunday's Games

Washington 82, Indiana 75

Connecticut 101, Las Vegas 65

Dallas 101, Atlanta 78

Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 76

Chicago 80, New York 76

Phoenix 87, Seattle 82

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<