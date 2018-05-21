Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Thousands of Schwab employees and executives will honor Schwab’s long-standing culture of service by participating in Schwab Volunteer Week, which kicks off today with a week of volunteer projects that help local and national nonprofit organizations. This year’s event marks another record-breaking year for employee participation with nearly 7,000 employees registered for service projects.

Now in its 15 th year, Schwab Volunteer Week began as a single day of service on May 13, 2004 with just over 1,000 employee volunteers serving 37 nonprofits in seven cities across the country. This year, Schwab Volunteer Week engages 6,900 employees in 169 cities and serves 302 nonprofits. Schwab employees will provide 27,000 volunteer hours this year, compared to 4,400 volunteer hours in 2004.

“The success we’ve seen with Schwab Volunteer Week since its inception is inspiring and underscores the importance of a culture of service at Schwab—not only for our clients but also for our communities,” said Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, president of Charles Schwab Foundation. “What started out as one day of organized volunteerism has turned into a week-long effort that is a point of pride for all Schwab employees.”

Many Schwab Volunteer Week projects are designed to help nonprofits increase the financial empowerment and well-being of the people they serve, and Schwab employees also have the opportunity to give back to their communities in a variety of ways, including light construction, gardening, cleaning, and meal service. Benefiting organizations include:

Youth development organizations such as Boys & Girls Club of America, Junior Achievement and Big Brothers Big Sisters; Public elementary, middle and high schools; A wide variety of human services and economic development organizations, including Dress for Success, Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, Ronald McDonald House and Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

About Charles Schwab Foundation

Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is neither a part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC) nor its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation. Its mission is to educate, volunteer and advocate on behalf of those in need so that everyone has the opportunity to achieve financial well-being. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com/citizenship/community.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

