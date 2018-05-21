Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market - Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018-- latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005646/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global miniature ball bearings market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global miniature ball bearings market will grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. The rising demand from the automotive market is a major factor driving the market’s growth. Globally, automotive manufacturers use miniature ball bearings in their throttle bodies, fan motors, wiper motors, and anti-lock braking applications. Therefore, as the demand for automotive components increases, it will have a direct impact on the demand for miniature ball bearings. The global automotive market has grown in the past decade. It consists of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. OEMs are increasing their production of passenger vehicles.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth of smart cities as one of the key emerging trends in the :

Rise of the industrial robotics market

The industrial robotics market is witnessing significant demand from the automotive, electrical and electronics, and F&B sectors. These robots are mostly used in assembly, machine loading and unloading, packaging, welding, painting, and material handling. Developed countries such as the US, Japan, and Germany are among the key contributors to the overall market. Robots are playing an increasingly significant role in contemporary times. Manufacturers realize their potential to reduce costs, increase production, and ensure greater efficiency and competitiveness, as the robots become more adaptable and more intuitive.

“More affordable and portable robotic arms are enabling companies to benefit from automation. By executing tasks in hazardous environments, robots help with health and safety in the workplace, thereby eliminating the risk of injuries. Robotic applications require high-precision bearings with good rotational accuracy and reliability,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global miniature ball bearings market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following end users (automotive and industrial) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 47% of the market. The market share for this end user is expected to increase nearly 1% by 2022. The fastest growing end user is industrial, which will account for nearly 36% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global miniature ball bearings market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 48%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005646/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/21/2018 09:49 AM/DISC: 05/21/2018 09:49 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005646/en