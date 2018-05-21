Top Insights on the Animal Feed Trace Minerals Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018-- latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. The report also offers an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment.

The will grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio market research analysts. The rising consumption of meat is a major factor driving the growth of the animal feed trace minerals market. These minerals activate essential enzymes and hormones that are important for the metabolic processes in cattle. The use of trace minerals for improving immunity, optimum health, and skeletal development is likely to boost the market demand. The annual per capita meat consumption has doubled since the 1980’s in the developing countries.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of hydroxy trace minerals one of the key emerging trends in the global market:

Growing popularity of hydroxy trace minerals

Hydroxy minerals form a new category of trace minerals for animal feed. The optimized particle size and crystalline structure of hydroxy trace minerals offer numerous benefits to animal feed manufacturers. The solid, strong covalent bonds in hydroxy trace mineral feed protect feed ingredients from the adverse effects of reactive mineral ions.

“Hydroxy trace minerals are produced using raw materials such as feed-grade metal oxides and are known to be better than organic and inorganic trace minerals in terms of performance features such as stability in the feed. They also exhibit superior handling and stability features,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Animal feed trace minerals market - segmentation analysis and forecast

This market research report segments the global market into the following products (organic and inorganic) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The organic segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 72% of the market. The market share of this product is expected to increase by more than 3% during the forecast period.

EMEA held the highest share of the global animal feed trace minerals market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of approximately 36%. It was followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period when compared with the other two regions.

