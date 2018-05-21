Automated External Defibrillator Market - Technological Advances to Promote Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005627/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automated external defibrillator market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The technological advances are one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. Over the last three decades, AEDs have been upgraded with several new features such as rechargeable batteries, LCD screens, voice prompts, CPR tutorials, sophisticated self-testing software, fully automatic operation, and new types of shocks. Few vendors have been increasingly concentrating on the development of innovative AEDs.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising prevalence of SCAs as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Rising prevalence of SCAs

The increasing prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and its associated risk factors and the growth of the aging population are the factors that are expected to increase the demand for AEDs. SCA is one of the leading causes of death around the world, with 15-20 million deaths around the world every year caused due to this disease. The chance of sudden cardiac death increases significantly with age, regardless of sex and race. The average age of SCA victims is about 65 years.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “The risks associated with SCAs such as coronary artery disease, obesity, and diabetes are on the rise. More than 7.2 million people across the globe die because of CADs every year. Four out of five sudden cardiac deaths are linked to CAD. Early defibrillation combined with CPR can significantly increase the survival rates to as high as 74% when defibrillation is provided within the first three minutes of collapse.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global automated external defibrillator market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following products (SAEDs and FAEDs), end-users (public access and hospitals), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the SAEDs segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 63% of the market. This product is expected to witness steady growth throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global automated external defibrillator market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 58%. This region is anticipated to dominate the global market through 2022.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005627/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY HEALTH CARDIOLOGY RESEARCH OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/21/2018 09:37 AM/DISC: 05/21/2018 09:37 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005627/en