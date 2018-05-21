Los Angeles for tourists: Hollywood, beaches _ and pot?

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales became legal in California this year, and the marijuana industry is targeting tourists as well as locals.

An ad for the MedMen chain (yes, there are chains of pot shops) boasts that it's "Just seconds from LAX."

Green Line Trips offers tours with stops at pot dispensaries and attractions like Griffith Park.

Tourists buying legal weed face consumption challenges. The law prohibits smoking, vaporizing or ingesting cannabis products in public or anyplace tobacco is banned — which in California, includes restaurants, bars, parks and beaches. Most big chain hotels in California are smoke-free, too.

San Francisco has opened "consumption lounges" where smoking is permitted. There's been talk of opening similar lounges in West Hollywood.

Tourists can also stay in private lodges and home rentals that allow smoking.