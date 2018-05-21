Klas Telecom Launches Voyager Tactical Data Center 2.0 at SOFIC 2018

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Klas Telecom announced today a new release of the Voyager Tactical Data Center (TDC), the Voyager TDC 2.0. Voyager TDC 2.0 provides users with all the capability of the original system plus twice the storage capacity and NVMe for faster and better performance. The Voyager TDC and the 2.0 variant are the first and only low size, weight and power (SWaP) compute and data storage networks on the market with enterprise-grade capability, such as a 10 Gbps Layer 2 switch, 512 GB RAM and 32 physical cores, that meet military standards for ruggedization and fit in a single airline carry-on-size rollaway case. Klas Telecom’s Voyager low SWaP systems enable public safety, first responder, government and military professionals to easily and rapidly deploy critical communications to the field in a way that saves time, money and resources. Klas Telecom will debut the Voyager TDC 2.0 at the 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) taking place at the Tampa Convention Center this week.

Klas Telecom will demonstrate at SOFIC in booth #1318 how users can utilize the latest artificial intelligence and machine learning technology at the tactical edge through leveraging the high-power processing capability of the Voyager TDC. The company will also show how Voyager TDC can be combined with other Voyager route, switch, LMR and cellular base station modules to meet requirements for a diverse set of missions. Also at the show, industry-leading enterprise cloud storage companies, such as Nutanix, will be showing live demos of their software running on Voyager TDC. Klas Telecom’s in-stand SOFIC presentation theatre schedule can be found here.

About Voyager TDC

Voyager TDC is an enterprise-grade compute and data storage network system specifically designed for tactical environments where low size, weight and power (SWaP) are required. Voyager TDC is built to military ruggedization standards and provides in a single airline carry-on-size rollaway case: a tactical 12-port 10 Gbps uncontended switch, four server blades delivering a total of 512 GB RAM and 32 physical cores, a nested uninterruptible power supply (UPS), power conditioning and cooling, and a removable chassis that can be rackmounted.

Voyager TDC simplifies deployments and lowers total cost of ownership for customers by dramatically reducing the expenses associated with deploying, maintaining and upgrading large, complicated systems in the field. With Voyager TDC, teams can rapidly deploy with local access to required data, applications and services. In theater, users can collect, store, analyze, process, replicate and disseminate large volumes of data, such as mapping and imagery files, without having to rely on backhaul, leading to more timely intelligence and faster decision making in the field.

Voyager TDC is modular and scalable and can be seamlessly combined with other Voyager route, switch, LMR and cellular systems for a complete tactical network that supports small team through company command post communications. Historically, size, weight and power (SWaP) considerations have limited the processing power that tactical users could leverage in the field. But now, the latest Klas Telecom Voyager technology enables users to deploy enterprise-grade, hyperconverged tactical compute and data storage networks to the field in a single, airline carry-on-size rollaway case.

About Klas Telecom

Klas Telecom is an engineering and design company with over 25 years of experience developing innovative communications solutions for the network edge. Klas Telecom delivers connectivity to remote and austere environments where low size, weight, power and ruggedization are required. The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking capabilities from global IT leaders with in-house hardware and software platforms designed to meet market demands and the most stringent environmental requirements. Klas Telecom leverages the latest technology to stay on the forefront of the deployable communications industry. Klas Telecom operates in the public safety, transportation and U.S. and international government and defense markets. The company employs staff across four offices located in Washington, DC; Herndon, VA; Tampa, FL; and Dublin, Ireland. www.klastelecom.com.

