Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens

Terrace bedroom with a view.

Once popular in 19 th century for Ottoman hunting events, the Nişantaşı neighborhood is now known for its one-of-a-kind designer boutiques, lively restaurants and story-worthy art galleries. It is also home to many of Turkey’s most creative minds, including the 2006 winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, Orhan Pamuk, and world-famous pianist and composer Fazıl Say.

“We are thrilled to open a hotel in one of Istanbul’s most upscale and creative neighborhoods with an experience that embraces the city’s rich cultural history and charm,” said Cantekin Temizer, general manager of Nish Palas Istanbul. “With a team who is most knowledgeable and passionate about this area, we look forward to providing guests with an extraordinary and inspiring stay.”

Providing guests with a space to call home, the charming 45-room boutique hotel will be the postmodern interpretation of a typical historical apartment, known as a “Palas.” Offering a sense of discovery for independent-minded travelers in Istanbul, the hotel features a rooftop bar overlooking the Bosphorus strait, and a spa housing a traditional Hammam with locally inspired healing treatments. Taking cues from the local culture, Glens, the hotel’s restaurant and bar, will serve authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

Nish Palas Istanbul will be the first property in Turkey for The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Launched in 2016, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt is a global collection of unique and independent properties that promise to create story-worthy and shareable experiences for the modern traveler.

Guestrooms

Stylish and uncomplicated guestrooms offer incredible views of the ancient city, the Bosphorus strait and Princess Island through floor-to-ceiling windows. Rooted in the culture of Istanbul, each guestroom features touches inspired by the local area, including photos depicting the history of the neighborhood and books hand-selected from local shops. The warm ambiance of the Terrace Rooms present a spacious and casual open plan living, with space for dining and entertainment on the terraces.

Dining and Drinking

Providing the perfect setting for a unique experience, Glens restaurant and bar places emphasis on local, artisanal produce, social responsibility and community welfare. Guests can experience authentic Mediterranean cuisine, with an option to sit on the open terrace overlooking Istanbul’s popular Abdi Ipekci Street.

Well-being and Recreation

The hotel’s spa is a calming sanctuary amidst Istanbul. In addition to the traditional Hammam, a Turkish bath and steam room, the spa’s menu is comprised of locally inspired healing treatments, massages, body rituals and facials.

The hotel’s hi-tech fitness studio is open 24 hours a day.

Meeting & Events

Nish Palas Istanbul offers a flexible and functional meeting space of more than 750 square feet for up to 60 guests, with an additional private, pre-function space.

Roof 8 offers a unique event space with a spectacular view of the Bosphorus strait and islands in the distance. The view at Roof 8 is perfect for product launches and fashion shows, as well as gala dinners and distinct celebrations.



The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a portfolio of new and existing upper-upscale and luxury hotel properties, ranging from historic urban gems to contemporary trend-setters, boutique properties to resorts, and private home accommodations. Whether it is a fascinating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design, or an award-winning dining experience, the properties in the collection provide guests with "social currency" and allow them the freedom to be unique.



Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents.

