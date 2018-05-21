Bradley Bodell Joins Trustmark as Chief Information Officer

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Bradley Bodell has joined national employee benefits provider Trustmark as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. In this role, Bodell will lead technology strategies to facilitate enterprise growth, enhance customer experience and engagement, and direct ongoing investments in information security.

"Brad brings nearly 20 years of technology leadership experience in insurance and financial services to Trustmark,” said CEO Joe Pray. “Specifically, he has led IT transformations that support business growth strategies by enabling quicker product innovation, improved customer experience through digital solutions and more effective marketing through data management. Trustmark solves complex employee benefit challenges for our customers, and Brad’s expertise, which spans business, operations and technology, is ideally suited to advance that vision.”

Bodell comes to Trustmark from CNO Financial Group, Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. There, he led enterprise technology strategy and delivery for CNO and its subsidiary companies, which include Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. He was responsible for a $60 million portfolio of more than 400 applications and helped drive the digital transformation of CNO’s sales force. In addition, he led IT’s architecture, talent development and sourcing efforts and was the Chairman of CNO India.

Prior to CNO Financial, Bodell spent 13 years in roles of increasing responsibility at MetLife. As Vice President, Global Technology and Operations, he oversaw several multi-year programs to modernize MetLife’s policy administration systems to increase reliability, reduce costs and improve customer service. In addition, he led information technology work to support multi-channel marketing, including capabilities to facilitate new product administration, campaign management, social collaboration, customer relationship management and mobile applications.

Bodell’s civic leadership includes serving on the Board for the Indiana Youth Institute and the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross. He holds a BS in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University and earned his Master of Management from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University.

About Trustmark Trustmark is a national employee benefits company with deep, specialized expertise in voluntary benefits, self-funded health benefits, and population health and fitness management. The strengths that differentiate Trustmark include our personalized, caring approach; our ability to engage employees to improve overall wellbeing and help them become smarter, more confident healthcare consumers; and our commitment to being the long-term, trusted partner to our producer partners, our clients and their employees. For more than 100 years, Trustmark has helped people and businesses thrive. Visit us at www.trustmarkcompanies.com.

