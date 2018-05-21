Zinwave to Launch OnGo Pilot with Several Fortune 100 Customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Zinwave, a leading global provider of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions for in-building wireless needs, announced today the availability of OnGo products that will see several of its Fortune 100 customers pilot private LTE technology over CBRS spectrum. OnGo is a CBRS (3.5GHz) brand and certification program established by the CBRS Alliance that will allow for the densification of wireless networks and deliver unprecedented speed and reliability.

The pilot will enable some of Zinwave’s existing customers, from the consumer technology, airline and automotive manufacturing industries, to deploy a private LTE network over OnGo equipment. OnGo solutions will provide private LTE connectivity to enable business-critical applications that have traditionally been run over corporate Wi-Fi.

“Wi-Fi is not meeting the expectations of businesses when it comes to matching the demands of these applications,” said Scott Willis, CEO of Zinwave. “An OnGo network enables IoT applications and has an advantage in providing the coverage, capacity, security and reliability future corporate networks require. In an era where businesses and the industry demands more bandwidth, lower latency, true mobility and superior security, OnGo is going to fill the gaps where Wi-Fi is unable to meet demand.”

The OnGo pilot follows a Zinwave demonstration of the technology at the CBRS Alliance meeting where Zinwave successfully demoed the highest quality 4K video display over its CBRS DAS and small cell earlier this month in Washington D.C. There, Zinwave CTO Slavko Djukic showed how Zinwave’s unique and patented wideband DAS is capable of overcoming some of the questions around the implementation of OnGo technology. As a complement to its DAS, Zinwave also unveiled its OnGo Small Cell as the newest product offering to support enterprise needs.

With this pair of new OnGo offerings, Zinwave is able to provide a DAS solution that supports private LTE that is seamlessly interoperable with commercial cellular and public safety frequencies. Additionally, with the 3.5GHz band being one of the ideal candidates supporting 5G, Zinwave’s platform is ready to prepare businesses for the arrival of 5G.

“OnGo is in the very early stages and various use cases are in discussion, but we’re enabling our customers to be the first in their industries to embrace the technology,” said Djukic. “This is going to be the space to watch, and thanks to the release of our OnGo small cell and OnGo DAS, our customers will be the first to benefit from a private LTE network.”

The initial Spectrum Access System (SAS) partner will be Federated Wireless, an Arlington, Va.-based enabler of shared spectrum in the CBRS band. Zinwave is currently working with Federated Wireless and other SAS partners to roll out the pilot.

The OnGo program follows Zinwave’s rollout of two more industry-leading solutions to its existing customers earlier this year. Zinwave announced its UNItivity 5000 DAS platform and Network Management System (NMS) at Mobile World Congress in February. UNItivity 5000 offers up to 80 percent space savings and 17 percent energy efficiency. Zinwave NMS provides managed services capable of diagnosing issues, executing remote system upgrades and generally ensuring 99.999 percent connectivity uptime.

