Hilliard Lyons Opens New Branch in Akron

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Louisville-based wealth management firm Hilliard Lyons is expanding its presence in Ohio with the opening of its first branch in Akron on Friday, May 18. The branch, one of more than 70 in Hilliard Lyons’ 12-state footprint, will be led by two Wealth Advisors, Dan Strebler and Walt Sokira, and Wealth Associate Toni Francis. All three are from UBS. They are bringing with them approximately $230 million in client assets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005546/en/

L to R: Registered CSA Michael Sidote, Wealth Associate Toni Francis, CSA Allison Heim, Wealth Advisor Dan Strebler, and Wealth Advisor Walt Sokira (Photo: Business Wire)

The new branch office is 12 miles northwest of downtown Akron, at 3560 West Market Street.

Hilliard Lyons’ President Tom Kessinger was eager to share this news: “We are excited to be opening our sixth Hilliard Lyons branch in Ohio. This new team’s approach to listening carefully to clients and tailoring holistic wealth management plans fits our business model perfectly. We can’t wait to see what this team is able to accomplish in this attractive market.”

Dan Strebler, SVP and Wealth Advisor, has been in the industry for 30 years (most recently at UBS and Morgan Stanley). He received both his BS and his Master of Taxation from the University of Akron. Walt Sokira, SVP and Wealth Advisor, has also been in the industry for 30 years. For 18 years before joining UBS in 2016, he had his own firm as an Investment Advisor at Walt St Investment Management. Since 2006, he has also served as a Professor-Senior Lecturer at Case Western University’s Weatherhead School of Management; since 2003, he has also taught at Kent State University as an adjunct faculty member. Toni Francis, Wealth Associate, has 23 years of industry experience, including time at UBS and Morgan Stanley. The team is further supported by Michael Sidote, Registered Client Service Associate, and Allison Heim, Client Service Associate. Michael joined the team last year and has four years of financial services experience. Allison brings with her two years of industry experience at Raymond James Financial Services.

About Hilliard Lyons: The Wealth Advisors of Hilliard Lyons ( hilliard.com ) get to know clients deeply, understand their goals and ambitions, then build personal financial roadmaps that will allow them to reach their goals. Building on industry best practices and leveraging the acumen of our Home Office staff, they guide clients through all the stages of their financial lives to help them achieve long-term peace of mind.

J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons, LLC is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, FINRA, and SIPC. Founded in 1854, the firm currently has over 70 branches in 12 states.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005546/en/

CONTACT: Hilliard Lyons

Garrison Cox, 502-314-9174

GarrisonCox@hilliard.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA KENTUCKY OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING FINANCE

SOURCE: Hilliard Lyons

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/21/2018 08:15 AM/DISC: 05/21/2018 08:15 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005546/en