Officer who shot school gunman gets ovation at graduation

By  Associated Press
2018/05/21 20:03

DIXON, Ill. (AP) — A school resource officer who was hailed a hero for shooting and arresting a gunman at a northern Illinois high school received a standing ovation as he led students into their graduation ceremony.

Officer Mark Dallas' 18-year-old son, Josh, was among the Dixon High School students forced to run for their lives during the shooting Wednesday.

On Sunday, Sauk Valley Media reports Josh said his father "took the whole school under his wing," calling him "everyone's father, savior and protector."

No one besides the alleged gunman was injured.

Nineteen-year-old Matthew A. Milby Jr. is being held on $2 million bail after being charged with firing shots as seniors met for graduation rehearsal.

Police say Milby, who is a senior but had not been attending classes, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.