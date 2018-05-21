Galecto Biotech Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Richard Marshall as Chief Medical Officer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Galecto Biotech AB, the leading developer of galectin modulators for the treatment of severe diseases, including fibrosis and cancer, today announced the appointment of Richard Marshall, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr Marshall joins Galecto with more than 15 years of experience across drug discovery, clinical development and business development in various positions at Glaxo Smithkline (GSK). Most recently, he was Vice-President and Head of the Fibrosis & Lung Injury Discovery Performance Unit. During his tenure at GSK, Dr Marshall led the early clinical development for Nucala TM, anti-IL-5 mAb in asthma and nasal polyposis. He is a visiting Professor at Newcastle University and an Honorary Consultant in Thoracic Medicine at Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust. Dr Marshall earned his undergraduate, medical and doctorate degress at University College London.

“Richard is a great addition to the Galecto management team as we move towards late-stage clinical studies with our lead program, TD139, a potent and selective inhibitor of galectin-3, in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and advance other candidates in fibrosis, inflammation and cancer through clinical development,” said Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto Biotech. “His career at GSK has seen him deliver on all aspects of drug discovery and development within the respiratory and fibrosis field, making him ideal to help take Galecto to the next level.”

“Galecto’s unique approach to targeting galectin-3 has shown very promising results, so far, in clinical studies. This exciting mechanism has the potential to bring new medicines to patients, treating fibrosis and inflammation across a range of severe, often life threatening, diseases. I look forward to working with the superb team at Galecto to help steer the next stage of clinical development for Galecto’s portfolio of candidate drugs,” said Dr Marshall.

About Galectin-3

Galectin-3 is a member of the galectin family of galactoside binding lectins. Galectin-3 exists both intra- and extracellularly and binds to glycosylated proteins. Galectin-3 has been shown to play a central role in fibrosis development and progression. The activation of macrophages, and recruitment and activation of myofibroblasts, the two central cell types in organ fibrosis, is dependent on galectin-3. Abolition of galectin-3 expression in knockout animals or pharmacological blockade using Galecto Biotech’s inhibitors leads to a dramatic reduction or even prevention of fibrosis.

About Galecto Biotech

Galecto is focused on developing novel drugs for the treatment of fibrosis, inflammation, and other serious human diseases. The company’s products target galectins or galactoside binding lectins, which are a group of proteins shown to be involved in many disease processes. Since its founding in 2011, Galecto’s team of scientists and experts has proven that galectin-3 is an attractive drug target and that galectin-3 inhibitors are effective in reducing fibrosis in several different organs in preclinical models. Based on this research, Galecto’s high potency galectin modulators may open new treatment possibilities for many patients. The company is located in Copenhagen, Denmark. Further information can be found at www.galecto.com.

