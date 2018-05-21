Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 21, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SSW;9;78%;66%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;93;82;Sunny and warmer;103;83;NE;9;31%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds, warm;93;68;A shower in the p.m.;92;67;WNW;14;29%;55%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;65;55;Sunny;68;58;ESE;7;68%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, warm;77;57;Showers and t-storms;73;56;NE;8;62%;82%;7

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;58;45;An afternoon shower;59;44;SE;9;58%;72%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Brilliant sunshine;93;65;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;WSW;7;19%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer with some sun;82;58;A shower or two;74;43;W;14;55%;66%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;70;48;Mostly sunny;69;47;SE;7;63%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Hazy sunshine;85;64;Hazy sun;83;63;SW;7;52%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;66;57;Showers;64;54;NW;11;76%;89%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, warm;105;77;Mostly sunny;101;76;WNW;8;25%;1%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;E;5;82%;79%;8

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;71;A t-storm around;89;71;SW;6;65%;64%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;95;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;S;6;77%;84%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;71;60;Partly sunny;71;60;SW;9;73%;30%;8

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;64;57;Partly sunny;77;50;ESE;13;34%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;78;61;Partly sunny;78;61;SE;11;60%;66%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;NE;6;40%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;63;49;Cloudy;65;47;SE;6;75%;83%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;80;51;Mostly sunny, nice;80;53;E;6;55%;9%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;74;55;Showers and t-storms;74;58;E;10;67%;82%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;72;54;Showers and t-storms;73;55;NNW;4;74%;82%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;75;52;Mostly sunny;77;54;SE;8;49%;10%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;76;56;Heavy thunderstorms;73;60;SE;8;78%;84%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;61;44;Plenty of sunshine;59;44;WSW;6;69%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;85;64;A t-storm in spots;86;65;N;5;44%;56%;5

Busan, South Korea;Variable clouds;68;58;Inc. clouds;69;63;SSW;9;69%;97%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;105;82;Some sun, summerlike;108;81;NNE;10;9%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Occasional rain;63;57;A morning shower;63;56;NNW;10;64%;51%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;67;A t-storm in spots;80;67;ESE;4;61%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;99;85;High clouds;100;84;SSE;8;59%;38%;6

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;55;54;Partly sunny;64;54;N;8;82%;11%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy thunderstorm;87;77;Thunderstorms;85;76;SSW;6;83%;84%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;66;50;Partly sunny;67;48;N;6;58%;17%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;75;68;Sunny and nice;75;68;N;12;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;87;70;Clouds and sun, warm;89;72;SE;6;58%;27%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;85;74;A shower;85;73;SSW;8;82%;68%;4

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;111;84;Hazy sun and hot;111;82;SE;7;16%;0%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;78;51;A p.m. t-storm;81;52;S;7;40%;80%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A heavy thunderstorm;93;80;S;9;67%;92%;3

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, comfortable;90;77;Some brightening;90;79;ESE;7;64%;55%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;61;43;Partly sunny;61;45;N;10;72%;17%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;75;54;Variable cloudiness;73;54;N;7;44%;66%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;71;59;Partly sunny, nice;72;62;SSE;7;72%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;93;78;A t-storm around;91;75;SSE;9;70%;70%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Spotty showers;71;50;Partial sunshine;74;51;ESE;5;53%;7%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;84;72;Thunderstorms;83;73;SE;8;83%;87%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, nice;74;48;Partly sunny;69;53;S;8;50%;28%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;93;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;76;ESE;6;76%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;91;78;A shower in the a.m.;90;77;SSW;5;66%;56%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;73;An afternoon shower;85;74;ENE;17;60%;60%;13

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, less humid;102;76;A t-storm around;98;76;SE;5;40%;55%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;99;69;Hazy sun and warm;98;70;N;12;22%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;74;62;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;NE;11;72%;38%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;77;Showers around;93;77;E;9;67%;89%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;100;86;Mostly sunny and hot;101;84;N;10;47%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;68;47;Mostly sunny;72;46;SSE;7;55%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;69;44;Mostly sunny;74;46;N;5;32%;5%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and summerlike;109;82;Hazy and summerlike;107;79;NW;7;9%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Spotty showers;84;66;A t-storm in spots;81;66;SSE;5;77%;72%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;111;85;A t-storm around;104;85;SSE;12;24%;44%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;67;48;Lots of sun, nice;75;53;S;5;50%;26%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;86;78;Showers and t-storms;86;79;E;16;68%;82%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;86;72;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SSE;6;66%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;97;79;A heavy thunderstorm;92;79;S;10;78%;85%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A t-storm in spots;91;74;N;3;80%;76%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;61;28;Partly sunny, mild;60;29;ESE;6;26%;17%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SW;7;73%;56%;11

Lima, Peru;Plenty of sunshine;69;62;Clouds, then sun;70;63;SSE;9;76%;6%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;70;56;Partly sunny;69;56;NW;8;67%;44%;10

London, United Kingdom;A shower or t-storm;73;53;A shower or t-storm;72;51;NNE;9;62%;57%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;68;57;Clouds breaking;69;57;SSW;6;66%;23%;7

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A t-storm in spots;86;73;S;6;69%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;77;55;Partly sunny;79;60;W;3;50%;10%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;82;Showers;87;80;WSW;12;76%;98%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;85;76;Showers around;85;76;E;4;84%;88%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;SE;6;59%;76%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;59;54;Spotty showers;61;54;WSW;11;77%;68%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;79;56;Partly sunny;79;59;E;5;43%;30%;14

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;80;75;A t-storm in spots;81;75;ESE;13;77%;56%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;68;49;A shower in the a.m.;64;50;SE;6;61%;80%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;86;78;A t-storm in spots;86;78;SSW;10;74%;72%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Spotty showers;60;51;More sun than clouds;58;48;SW;10;53%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;76;54;A shower or two;63;55;NNE;3;62%;63%;2

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;Clouds and sun;68;57;SSE;10;43%;37%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;95;81;Hazy sun;93;81;WSW;8;63%;5%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;72;59;A t-storm in spots;72;60;ENE;7;82%;79%;9

New York, United States;Sunshine, less humid;78;59;A shower;69;60;SE;7;65%;73%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;Sun and clouds, hot;94;69;W;10;30%;26%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;67;52;Cloudy and cooler;55;41;W;10;76%;42%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;83;56;Partly sunny, nice;80;63;E;6;40%;55%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;Partly sunny;74;46;S;5;44%;2%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;76;51;Not as warm;67;49;WNW;9;64%;57%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;80;A shower in the a.m.;86;79;E;10;78%;81%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;77;Showers and t-storms;86;77;NE;7;81%;77%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;87;75;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;ENE;8;80%;70%;11

Paris, France;A shower or t-storm;74;55;Showers and t-storms;75;56;NNW;5;65%;69%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;ENE;8;38%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SW;5;75%;80%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;100;75;A t-storm around;91;75;ESE;13;75%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;74;An afternoon shower;93;74;ESE;5;47%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;72;50;A t-storm in spots;74;55;E;6;50%;56%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds;82;49;Cooler, p.m. rain;63;48;NW;5;83%;100%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;64;50;Periods of rain;66;50;SSW;5;72%;75%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;71;56;Sunshine, pleasant;72;59;N;8;65%;51%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower;86;75;Spotty showers;85;75;SE;10;68%;83%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little rain;45;40;Windy with rain;48;42;SSE;25;77%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warmer;74;54;A shower in the p.m.;72;53;SSE;7;48%;64%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;Sunny and nice;78;63;E;5;64%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;102;74;Abundant sunshine;102;77;ESE;5;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;74;59;Showers and t-storms;76;58;WSW;7;71%;70%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Nice with sunshine;72;47;Increasing clouds;76;54;S;6;49%;68%;5

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;65;54;Partly sunny;62;55;WSW;12;73%;27%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;63;Showers and t-storms;76;63;SSW;4;84%;79%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;75;A shower in spots;84;75;ESE;12;73%;72%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;75;66;A t-storm in spots;74;66;WNW;4;95%;69%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;55;Mostly sunny, nice;82;55;NE;10;19%;3%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;69;46;Plenty of sunshine;73;47;E;3;28%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and clouds;84;71;An afternoon shower;84;72;NE;7;72%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;76;49;Partly sunny;79;54;NNW;5;53%;17%;8

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;69;51;Lots of sun, nice;75;54;NNE;7;60%;5%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;75;58;Occasional p.m. rain;73;57;SSW;5;63%;91%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;72;68;Rain and drizzle;77;64;WNW;11;83%;83%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;81;A shower;88;80;S;6;78%;90%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower or t-storm;72;54;Showers and t-storms;74;54;SSE;9;63%;70%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief showers;82;73;A shower in spots;83;75;E;10;73%;72%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;76;49;Periods of sun;72;50;S;7;38%;13%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and breezy;70;54;Sunny and nice;72;57;SW;13;52%;15%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;89;77;An afternoon shower;93;78;WSW;5;57%;57%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, nice;73;47;Sun and clouds;72;52;WSW;6;47%;55%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A passing shower;86;62;A t-storm in spots;83;63;SE;9;38%;52%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;82;59;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;58;NNE;8;51%;44%;7

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;84;65;Turning cloudy;83;65;NNW;8;27%;28%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;92;74;Some sun, summerlike;97;76;E;8;27%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;84;63;Showers and t-storms;87;62;E;4;52%;82%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;79;61;Sunny and beautiful;79;62;SSE;9;46%;4%;11

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy;65;48;Rain and drizzle;60;50;NW;10;77%;68%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;77;67;Some sun, pleasant;83;66;NNW;7;60%;3%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun, a shower;78;62;Mostly cloudy;72;59;NW;6;77%;29%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and snow shower;47;23;Mostly cloudy;56;40;WNW;16;20%;1%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;68;53;Plenty of sunshine;74;56;NE;5;53%;2%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;75;54;A t-storm in spots;78;57;SE;9;58%;75%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;76;ESE;5;62%;66%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;70;50;Thundershower;67;50;SE;6;64%;81%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, nice;73;49;Showers and t-storms;74;54;SE;6;55%;70%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;61;53;Partly sunny;61;50;NNW;27;67%;70%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;100;78;A thunderstorm;95;79;SW;5;62%;82%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;A p.m. t-storm;77;57;NE;4;52%;73%;6

