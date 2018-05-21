Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories

APOPKA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Simply Beverages, the leading chilled juices and juice drinks brand in the beverage category, is expanding their line of great-tasting beverages with the introduction of Simply® Light. The new line of Simply Light beverages stays true to the delicious taste fans love, but with less sugar and fewer calories – it’s Simply, lightened up.

Simply Light beverages offer a direct response to those who want the delicious taste of orange juice or lemonade, but with less sugar and fewer calories than our regular juice drinks. In keeping with the brand promise, “The Best Things in Life Are Made Simply,” Simply Light Orange Juice beverages and Simply Light Lemonades are made from simple, non-GMO ingredients.

“Today’s consumers want a variety of beverage options that help them maintain a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle without sacrificing taste – which is why Simply is a leader in the category,” said Kelly Marx, Simply Beverage brand director. “Simply Light allows everyone to enjoy the delicious Simply taste, with the benefit of less sugar and fewer calories in Simply Light Orange and Simply Light Lemonade.”

Available nationwide this summer, the Simply Light line of beverages includes four flavors:

Simply Light Orange Pulp Free, made with pure squeezed gently pasteurized orange juice and other simple ingredients, with 50% less sugar and fewer calories than Simply juice drinks. Simply Light Orange with Calcium & Vitamin D, made with pure squeezed gently pasteurized orange juice and other simple ingredients, with 50% less sugar and fewer calories than Simply juice drinks, and Calcium and vitamin D to maintain strong bones and teeth. Simply Light Lemonade, a lighter and refreshing alternative to homemade lemonades with 75% less sugar and fewer calories than Simply Lemonade. Simply Light Lemonade with Raspberry, combines the refreshing taste of Simply Light Lemonade with raspberry puree with 75% less sugar and fewer calories than Simply Lemonade.

The Simply Light launch will be supported with a robust 360-degree marketing campaign that will come to life across national broadcast and digital platforms, as well as in-store and on eCommerce, all reminding juice lovers that “The Best Things In Life are Made Simply.”.

The new Simply Light beverages are now available online via Amazon Fresh and at your local grocer in the signature multi-serve 52 fl. oz Simply Carafe. Simply Light Orange Juice Pulp Free and Simply Light Lemonade are also available in single-serve 11.5 fl. oz bottles.

For specific quantitative comparison information, please visit https://www.simplyorangejuice.com/products/light-juices.

About Simply Beverages

Since the launch of Simply Orange Juice Company's flagship product, Simply Orange, the Simply Beverages brand has established an impressive share in the chilled juice category as the #1 brand in chilled juices and drinks. Committed to creating simple, not-from-concentrate juices and juice drinks that offer premium taste, the Simply Beverages portfolio includes 22 different flavors and varieties available at retailers nationwide.

