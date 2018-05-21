Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that the WTA’s Sport Sciences and Medicine (SS&M) team will immediately begin using Masimo MightySat™ as part of their mission to provide comprehensive care for athletes on the women’s professional tennis circuit.

MightySat is a fingertip pulse oximeter designed for general wellness and health applications including sports, fitness, and relaxation management. MightySat provides noninvasive measurements of oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), pulse rate (PR), perfusion index (Pi), PVi ® (studies show changes in PVi may indicate changes in hydration, breathing effort, perfusion, or other factors 1-3 ) and RRp™ (respiration rate based on the plethysmographic waveform). MightySat features Masimo SET ® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry. MightySat displays all noninvasive measurements in real time, and users can also display and track their data through the Masimo Personal Health app for iOS ® and Android ® compatible devices.

The WTA SS&M team’s primary health care providers (PHCPs—licensed physical therapists and certified athletic trainers) will use MightySat at WTA tournament events to help support the general health, wellness, and fitness of elite women's tennis players. “We’re fortunate to have this new technology in the training room and on the court at the WTA. This equipment will aid our PHCPs in assessing player health and allow them to better service the immediate needs of our athletes,” said Kathleen Stroia, SVP SS&M and Transitions for the WTA.

“We have been encouraged by the feedback we have received from elite athletes and trainers about how MightySat helps them improve their health and performance. For example, they use Masimo’s unique accuracy to decide on how hard to train,” said Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo. “We are excited to work with the WTA to help them use Masimo’s breakthrough noninvasive technologies to make a meaningful difference in women’s tennis. We have long been big fans of the sport and are excited to help these peak performing athletes reach even greater heights.”

MightySat is intended for general wellness and health applications. For medical applications, Masimo offers MightySat Rx, which is available to medical professionals.

References

Schooljans A et al. Pleth Variability Index Combined with Passive Leg Raising-Induced Pulse Pressure Variation to Detect Hypovolemia in Spontaneously Breathing Patients. Acta Anaesth Belg. 2010 (61), 147-150. Mathews D et al. PVi Decreases Following a Fluid Bolus Administered in the PACU to Treat Hypotension. ASA 2014. A1124. Perel A. Anesth Analg. 2014 Dec;119(6):1288-92.

About WTA:

The WTA is the global leader in women’s professional sport with more than 2,500 players representing nearly 100 nations competing for a record $146 million in prize money. The 2018 WTA competitive season includes 54 events and four Grand Slams in 30 countries. In 2017, the WTA was watched around the world by a total TV audience of 500 million. The 2018 WTA competitive season concludes with the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global from October 21-28, 2018 and the Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China from October 30-November 4, 2018. Further information on the WTA can be found at www.wtatennis.com, facebook.com/WTA and twitter.com/WTA.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET ® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET ® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates, 1 improve CCHD screening in newborns, 2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs. 3,4,5 Masimo SET ® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world, 6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 17 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2017-18 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll. 7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow ® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb ® ), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO ® ), methemoglobin (SpMet ® ), Pleth Variability Index (PVi ® ), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™), in addition to SpO 2, pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root ®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect ® (MOC-9 ® ) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7 ® wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www2.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

References

Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preterm Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO 2 Technology. Acta Paediatr. 2011 Feb;100(2):188-92. de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. BMJ. 2009;Jan 8;338. Taenzer AH et al. Impact of Pulse Oximetry Surveillance on Rescue Events and Intensive Care Unit Transfers: A Before-And-After Concurrence Study. Anesthesiology. 2010; 112(2):282-287. Taenzer AH et al. Postoperative Monitoring – The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-Summer 2012. McGrath SP et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302. Estimate: Masimo data on file. http://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo MightySat ™ and SET ®. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo MightySat and SET ®, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

