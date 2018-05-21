NYMBUS Completes Historic 4-Month Digital Transformation for Surety Bank

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--NYMBUS®, the world’s most advanced revenue and technology solutions company, today announced the complete digital transformation of banking operations for Surety Bank. This follows an unprecedented 4-month conversion process, exactly the speed of advancement that Surety requires to service its rapidly expanding business model.

“We have incredibly savvy customers who have become accustomed to and now demand an ‘Amazon-like’ user experience,” said Ryan James, CEO of Surety Bank. “The NYMBUS open API and fully customizable software platform allows us to create banking solutions that are simple, efficient and easily accessible through any device. In a very short amount of time, we were able to jettison antiquated systems from legacy vendors and provide a unique and modern user experience for our business and consumer banking clients.”

For nearly 91 years, Surety Bank has served the Lake Mary, Deland and Daytona Beach, Fla. communities with a personalized approach to service. NYMBUS stood out as a partner equipped with the transformational technology needed for Surety to meet the demands of today’s digital-centric consumers.

David Mitchell, president at NYMBUS, said: “The digital transformation of Surety Bank is a perfect looking glass into the transformation of the entire banking industry. The modern customer demands a simple, secure and uniquely flexible user-experience, while our banking clients need a trusted partner that can move quickly and seamlessly to scale their business. We are proud of the completed digital transformation of Surety Bank, which will enhance the overall customer experience, implement more efficient operations and drive business growth.”

Surety Bank selected NYMBUS SmartCore ®, a cloud-based core platform, to provide a single, quality digital experience for its customers. The Bank also implemented NYMBUS SmartDigital™ for Internet and mobile banking and NYMBUS SmartPayments™ for debit card processing and fraud protection. Featuring an open architecture and flexible application programming interfaces (APIs), the digital-first product suite allows Surety Bank to unify all the required banking functions into one system, enabling a multi-channel customer experience, while automating and simplifying back-end processes and workflows for its employees.

About NYMBUS NYMBUS provides the world’s most advanced revenue and technology solutions for today’s financial institutions. From SmartCore, SmartDigital and SmartPayments, our flagship digital technology platforms, to SmartLaunch™, our full-service and standalone digital brand alternative, NYMBUS enables financial institutions to digitally transform their businesses. For more information visit NYMBUS.COM.

About Surety Bank Surety Bank exists to deliver the best possible banking services, with a focus on serving our clients’ and local community’s needs. This has proven to be the most sound way to ensure quality in the services we bring to the table. Our approach has allowed us to build a community bank that is strong and equipped for future economic growth. Built on 91 years of experience, Surety Bank has served the Lake Mary, Deland and Daytona Beach, FL communities with a personalized approach to service. Dating back to the time when a business loan was confirmed with a handshake, Surety Bank has always put our clients’ needs first.

