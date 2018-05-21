HDT Automotive Solutions Names Patrick Paige as New CEO

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--HDT Automotive Solutions (HDT Automotive), the world’s leading supplier of fluid-handling systems and precision aluminum parts, today announced the appointment of Patrick Paige as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Paige will be based in Michigan and will report into the Board of Directors.

HDT Automotive employs more than 4,000 people at ten manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Italy, United Kingdom, Poland, Hungary and China serving the North American, European and Asian automotive markets. It is the leading global supplier of automotive tubular components, with a worldwide manufacturing footprint, a well-balanced customer base, and a diverse array of products and material capabilities.

HDT Automotive is the result of the 2017 merger between Huron and Dynamic Technologies. In 2017, Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, acquired Dynamic Technologies and merged it with Huron, an existing portfolio company controlled by the Ardian North America Direct Buyouts team.

Mr. Paige, who has over three decades of experience in the automotive industry, was most recently President and CEO of Acument Global Technologies, Inc (AGT), a leading manufacturer of automotive mechanical fasteners. In his role, he was responsible for overseeing AGT’s engineering, manufacturing and distribution operations in the global transportation, industrial construction and aerospace industries.

Vincent Fandozzi, Head of Ardian North America Direct Buyouts said “We thank Walter Zonta, former CEO, for his remarkable leadership helping to solidify the successful 2017 merger and look forward to his continued contributions as Executive Chairman of the HDT Automotive Board. We are excited to welcome Patrick as we embark on HDT Automotive’s next stage of growth. We look forward to supporting Patrick and the world-class HDT Automotive team in the years ahead as they continue to serve HDT customers with innovative products and superior support.”

Walter Zonta said “We are very happy that Patrick is joining our company allowing us to continue serving our customers in the conventional areas but also to help us develop exciting new products for evolving segments such as Hybrid and Electric Vehicles.”

Mr. Paige said “As CEO of HDT Automotive, I am excited to be at the helm of this global leader of automotive fluid transfer systems. HDT Automotive is uniquely positioned to deliver products, technologies and services to its world-class customer base by utilizing and leveraging best practices throughout the company. I am grateful to have such a deeply committed team. The input, engagement and guidance of all HDT Automotive employees will play a vital role in this transformational and exciting process.”

Mr. Paige has a long track record of success in the automotive industry, working for top suppliers including Johnson Controls, Inc. and American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), where during one of his roles, he was CEO of AAM’s UK-based subsidiary Albion Automotive. Mr. Paige began his career at Chrysler Corporation in 1987.

Mr. Paige holds both a bachelor’s and law degree from Michigan State University.

About HDT Automotive Solutions

HDT Automotive Solutions is the leading global supplier of automotive tubular components, with a diverse array of products, new materials capabilities, a worldwide manufacturing footprint, and a well-balanced customer base. Headquartered in Michigan, HDT has ten manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Italy, United Kingdom, Poland, Hungary and China and serves the North American, European and Asian automotive markets. It was established in 2017 as a result of the merger between Huron and Dynamic Technologies. www.dyntecspa.com, www.huroninc.com

