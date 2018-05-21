New Zealand's prime minister addresses a tech event in hologram

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given the opening address at a national tech event as a hologram, according to a YouTube video presented by BBC News.

As she was unable to attend the event in person, the audience was treated to a virtual version of her on stage, BBC News said in the subtitle of the video.

According to the organizers of the event, it makes her the first world leader to use the technology, BBC News reported. So far, holograms have been largely the stuff of science fiction or used to get dead celebrities back to the stage, BBC News said.

Perhaps the most famous hologram so far was a 3D projection of the late Tupac Shakur performing with Snoop Dogg at 2012's Coachella festival, according to the news outlet. A virtual Michael Jackson also performed a new song after his death in 2014 at the Billboard Music Awards, BBC News said.

Ardern's virtual appearance on Monday might have been somewhat less glamorous than a space princess or a late rap star but it was in keeping with event's theme of innovation, the news outlet said. New Zealand's week is a nine-day series of events to showcase success in technology and connect companies from the sector.

In her opening remarks, Ardern said New Zealand had "always been a nation of innovators," citing the country's nuclear free policy and focus on climate change.

Ardern is not the first politician to have a virtual version of herself as a stand-in, according to the news outlet. In 2014, now-Prime Minister of Narendra Modi used projections of himself with holographic effects during his election campaign to address rallies, BBC News said.