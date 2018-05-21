CareCloud's Breeze Shop Now Open for Business, Enables Healthcare eCommerce for Medical Groups

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--As retail giants are making stronger inroads into healthcare, CareCloud is putting that same eCommerce technology into the hands of independent physician practices. CareCloud, the platform for high-performing medical groups, today announced the availability of Breeze Shop, a retail platform that makes it easier than ever for physician practices to make the products they recommend convenient for their patients to buy. This powerful eCommerce and over-the-counter retail solution enables practices to offer non-prescription products online and at the point of care and is available at no additional cost as part of the company’s patient experience management solution, Breeze.

“While large retailers such as Amazon and Walmart intend to disrupt consumer healthcare services and finances, we are giving medical groups of all sizes access to that cutting-edge retail and financial technology today,” said CareCloud CEO Ken Comée. “Breeze Shop is the first of several add-on options we’re making available in the Breeze platform so that our clients can build out their consumer-facing services and preserve what’s most important to them -- delivering a single, quality patient experience -- as they diversify their sources of revenue.”

Breeze Shop is a fully featured, enterprise-class retail solution that is now part of the company’s Breeze patient experience platform alongside scheduling, check-in, check-out and patient payment workflows. Practices with Breeze can set up their online store in a few minutes with a wizard-like store configurator. CareCloud’s open platform enables consumer purchasing data from Breeze Shop to be integrated in real-time with the core practice management system. Because the shop is available in the same experience and apps that patients are using to schedule appointments, complete their intake, pay balances, or message providers, the convenience, visibility and usage of this new revenue source is unparalleled.

The core retail feature set is available at no additional cost to Breeze clients and includes everything a practice needs to sell up to 10 products. Practices with more than 10 products may purchase Breeze Shop Pro or Breeze Shop Unlimited packages with higher product limits and additional functionalities such as shipment tracking, automatic tax calculations, promotions, inventory tracking, Facebook integration, and automatic abandoned cart recovery.

Patients can browse the practice store from the web at home, the Breeze Patient App on their mobile device, or in the office on a tablet or on a Clover point-of-sale device. As with payments for their office services, transactions for products purchased through Breeze Shop are handled through First Data, a global leader in commerce-enabling technology, and integrated in real-time with their practice management system.

Breeze is part of the company’s comprehensive health IT platform which has received numerous industry awards and recognitions, most recently being rated by KLAS as a top cloud-based provider of revenue cycle management services for ambulatory practices in 2017. The company’s highly flexible, customizable, and modern platform is enabling CareCloud to rapidly deploy new features to all clients in record time, so they can collect every dollar - from patients or payers.

About CareCloud

CareCloud is the leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management, practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), patient experience management (PXM), and telemedicine solutions for high-performance medical groups. CareCloud helps clients increase profitability, streamline workflow and improve patient care nationwide. The company currently manages more than $4.2 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. To learn more about CareCloud, visit www.carecloud.com.

