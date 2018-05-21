Kinmen eyes destination weddings to boost tourism

Taipei, May 21 (CNA) The Kinmen County government is planning to launch two tourism promotions with the aim of developing the outlying island county into a popular destination for weddings, honeymoons and romantic travel tours, the county's tourism department said Monday.

Considering the county's historic and cultural heritage, natural and bio-ecological systems and famous architectural sites, the county government decided to roll out the two promotions to attract couples to celebrate their weddings and honeymoons on the islands, said Chen Mei-ling (???), director-general of the county's tourism department.

The first promotion will be held between June 29 and July 3, targeting people who are looking for destination wedding travel packages, according to Chen.

The packages will include wedding ceremonies, wedding banquets and wedding photography, Chen said, adding that couples from Taiwan and abroad are welcome to sign up for the campaign. The packages will be limited to 30 couples, with the deadline for registration set for June 5, she said.

As part of the promotion, a range of gifts and souvenirs will also be offered to the participants, Chen said.

In addition, the second round of the promotion will be launched between July 1 and Nov. 15, with a variety of giveaways on offer, limited to 200 couples, Chen said, adding that registration is now open.

For further information, people can visit this site, according to the department.

