5 Tips to save on power bills with Taiwan summer electric rate hikes around the corner

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's annual four-month summer electric rate hike kicks off June 1. The rate increase is designed to discourage high power consumption. A Taiwanese expert shares no-stress ways to slice your summer power bills.

In response to the high power demand in the summer, Taiwan Power Company (Tai Power) charges households which consume 121 kWh a month and above more. Households consuming 121-330 kWh a month face a 13 percent rate increase, and households consuming 331-500 kWh, 501-700 kWh, 701-1000 kWh, 1000~ kWh are subject to a 22 percent, 22 percent, 23 percent, 27 percent rate increase respectively.

For example, households using 420 kWh/m must pay an additional NT$115 (US$3.8) fee during this time, and households using up to 1000 kWh/m must pay an extra NT$656 (US$21.9), according to the company.

Professional homemaker Yang Sian-ying (楊賢英) explains that there are many ways consumers can save on their summer power bills.

Replacing outdated, energy-guzzling home appliances for models with energy efficiency labels is a great place to start. According to a Spanish study, refrigerators account for over 30 percent of a household's total energy use and an energy-saving fridge will help lower the power bill. This concept applies to other appliances like air conditioners and washing machines as well.

As temperatures skyrocket, you need your air conditioner more than ever. Yang suggests that shutters or UV protection window film can be installed to block heat from coming into rooms.

Yang also advises reducing drying times in the hot summer and hanging dishes out to dry.

Using a blow dryer for 15-30 minutes a day consumes more power than people think. Yang suggests that people with long hair dry wet hair with an ultra-absorbent microfiber hair towel thoroughly first before using a hair dryer. This will speed up your blow drying routine and in return consume far less energy.

Yang also advises people to change cooking methods in summer to save on power by having salads with boiled vegetables, eggs, or chicken, for instance, instead of deep frying foods. Avoid using an exhaust hood, another electricity bill killer.