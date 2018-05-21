Versum Materials Joins More Than 400 CEOs in Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM ), a leading materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of more than 400 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Guillermo Novo is committing himself and Versum Materials to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing on to this commitment, Versum Materials is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees are encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of signatories has already shared more than 400 best-known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

“For Versum, diversity and inclusion are more than just words or doing the 'right thing,' it is a business necessity essential to our survival. We aspire to collaborate more confidently and build business relationships based on trust, respect, integrity and a deeper understanding of customers’ needs. Being a company that embodies diversity and inclusion will enable us to be more effective in achieving these goals and will enhance our financial and business results,” said Guillermo Novo, President and CEO of Versum Materials. “I am proud that Versum Materials is committing to cultivating a work environment where employees can openly address challenges, present opportunities, and share perspectives.”

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A recent study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

Versum Materials is committed to increasing inclusion for all employees and making them feel supported in the workplace, regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability status, veteran status, or any other aspect of diversity. The company is committed to ensuring that its business represents the diverse communities and customers it serves.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally.

“We are so proud that we are continuing to build momentum and support for the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ across companies, industries, and regions. This collaboration expands our reach and brings in unique values, actions and perspectives to continue to raise the bar for the entire business community,” said Tim Ryan, U.S. Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC and chair of the steering committee for the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™. “The overwhelming support for the coalition has been amazing to see and with each and every new organization signing on, we have the opportunity to put our commitments into action by working together to improve diversity and inclusion in our workplaces and communities.”

To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com. The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With almost 400 best-known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 400 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at and connect with us on Facebook: CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and Twitter: @CEOAction.

About Versum Materials, Inc.

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading electronic materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of the global semiconductor, display and LED industries. Derived from the Latin word for “toward,” the name “Versum” communicates the company’s deep commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating, innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum Materials is one of the world’s leading suppliers of next generation CMP slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials, which began “regular way” trading October 3, 2016 on the NYSE as an independent company, has annual sales of approximately $1.1 billion, 2.200 employees and 14 major facilities in Asia and North America. The company is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Prior to its separation on October 1, 2016, Versum Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

