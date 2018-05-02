Black and white photo series captured daily life at Taipei’s oldest district of Wanhua   

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Lying west of Taipei City, Wanhua is the most prosperous region of Taipei during the Qing dynasty and the Japanese rule, though, has lost its luster to eastern Taipei over the decades.

In contrast to the newly developed and cosmopolitan parts of eastern Taipei, the west region with its most well-known district, Wanhua, was the first region to undergo economic development around 300 years ago and is an old commercial zone of Taipei, where there are many small family-run shops selling all kinds of products.

(Photo by Andy Ip Gia Thien)

The district, which can be divided into three parts, includes the north with Ximending as the most fascinating modern shopping center, the central Wanhua with several historical sites and the south as the residential area.

While Ximending appears to be the most bustling area of Wanhua, the "local treasure" lies in the center where several renowned temples such as Longshan, Qingshui temple, Qing Shan Gong; traditional night markets such as Xichang, Guangzhou, Wuzhou; and the stores selling snake specialties on the city's red light district are located.

(Photo by Andy Ip Gia Thien)

However, Wanhua has lost its prosperity due to halted expansion, bad reputation of crime and the shutdown of local businesses.

In 2017, Wanhua was reported to be the most crime-prone district in Taipei City with burglaries, gangs, drugs, and prostitution, according to a report by Taipei City Police Department.

In addition, several sex workers who were diagnosed with HIV also contributed to the poor reputation of Wanhua.

(Photo by Andy IP Gia Thien)

On May 21, the last snake eatery in Snake Alley, also known as the Huaxi Street Night Market (華西街觀光夜市), announced its closure due to decreasing consumption of snake meat and growing public awareness of animal protection.

Andy Ip Gia Thien, 24, a Journalism and Mass Communications major at Mingchuan University, took a series of black and white photos capturing daily life in Wanhua from 2014 to 2018.

He shared, "I am quickly attracted to Wanhua, and often find myself documenting moments of everyday life that happen in the town."

With more than 10 years experience in photography, Ip specializes in taking human photography, and news photography. Check out his Instagram page for more astonishing photos.