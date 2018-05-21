TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As this year’s first Japanese encephalitis case confirmed in Taiwan on Monday, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC) urged the public to heighten vigilance, take precautions against mosquitoes and ensure timely vaccination of children against Japanese encephalitis.

On Monday, Taiwan CDC announced this year’s first confirmed Japanese encephalitis case in an over 50-year-old male who resides in Pingtung County.

The case began to develop symptoms on May 14, including lethargy, headache and fever. As of now, the case is still hospitalized for treatment, the agency said.

According to the epidemiological investigation, the case’s vaccination history is unknown and the case had not recently traveled. He works in agriculture and animal husbandry, and there is a pigpen around his workplace, Taiwan CDC said, adding that hence, it is determined the case could have acquired his infection around his workplace.



According to Taiwan CDC’s surveillance data, transmission of Japanese encephalitis in Taiwan occurs annually between May and October and it usually peaks between June and July. During 2013 and 2017, the number of Japanese encephalitis cases confirmed respectively was 16, 18, 30, 23 and 25.

All cities and counties have reported sporadic cases and people of all age are at risk of contracting the disease, with the majority of the confirmed cases beeing adults aged 40 and above, Taiwan CDC said.

“As vaccination is the most effective way to prevent Japanese encephalitis, people who live near or work in close proximity to pig farms or rice paddy fields that increase their risk of Japanese encephalitis infection are recommended to visit one of the hospitals under the Ministry of Health and Welfare for self-paid vaccination,” Taiwan CDC said.

In addition, Taiwan CDC also urges parents and caretakers to take children aged 15 months and above who have not received the vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as possible at their local health center or contracted healthcare facilities to prevent infection and severe complications.

The primary vector of Japanese encephalitis is a species of mosquito, Culex tritaeniorhynchus, which breeds in rice paddy fields, ponds, and irrigation canals, according to the agency.

To prevent infection, avoid visiting vector-breeding sites such as pigpens at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, Taiwan CDC said. When needing to visit mosquito-prone places, people are advised to wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and apply officially approved mosquito repellent to exposed body parts to prevent mosquito bites and lower the risk of contracting Japanese encephalitis, the agency advised.

(Photo from Wikipedia)