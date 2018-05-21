Goldlink: "DECA" Completes the Formula for Human Personality

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Individuals perform their acts or thoughts by repeating decision-making in every moment of daily life. And the structure and action of decision-making become individual personality. In particular, at a time when the 4th Industrial Revolution is emerging, it is most important to analyze individual personality among a number of information and utilize information precisely targeting customers.

Concerning this, a big data system that analyzes and predicts individual personality according to the decision-making system has recently appeared and is drawing attention. The big data system for the analysis and prediction of individual personality launched by online platform Goldlink (goldlink.io) is a combination of the functions of Decision Energy Classification Algorithm (DECA) and Sniping Survey Algorithm (SSA).

DECA classifies the tendencies of decision energy into 216,000 tribes based on the principle of human decision-making. Goldlink has established high-levels of DECA-SSA big data uncomparable to existing big data through the analysis of individual personality based on the calculation of decision energy on which human personality is based.

The Goldlink big data system was created through the analysis of the brain structures of world-leading entrepreneurs and major Korean politicians, and provides high precision and excellent performance.

“It is possible to establish semi-permanent big data on individual behavior patterns based on DECA, which can be almost likened to 'sniping',” said Mr. Kim a manager from Goldlink. “Furthermore, DECA allows people to see diverse problems facing human societies from an accurate perspective and also helps in understanding a multitude of pathological phenomena that cannot be understood only with ethics, morality, commonsensical opinions or the existing psychological system."

