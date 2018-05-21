Carrefour Taiwan first supermarket in Asia to pledge cage-free egg policy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to a input from animal rights groups, Carrefour Taiwan announced on May 15 that it will shift to only selling cage free eggs by 2025, reported China Times.

Convinced that "treating hens well is the only way to get good eggs," Carrefour Taiwan announced that it would start an egg revolution. At a press conference held on May 15, the Taiwanese branch of the French multinational retailer, in collaboration with NGOs and egg farmers, announced that it would make "four egg commitments," including the creation of a "cage-free egg area" by the end of 2018.

The company said that in 2019 it will begin "cage free feeding" of the hens for its branded eggs, with the eventual goal of having 100 percent of all eggs sold its store come from cage-free chickens.

Carrefour's Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Su Hsiao-chen (蘇小真) said the "cage-free egg" procurement policy is a global trend. Taiwan Carrefour has the support of the company's business group and will gradually move in stages toward reaching this goal.

However, change will take time and farms that are humane to hens and need the support of consumers. Su said that in the future Carrefour will use a quality purchasing policy and work hand-in-hand with egg farmers, egg suppliers, civic organizations, and government, with the hopes of "using one egg to change the world" to make the world a better place.

Su said that Carrefour very much welcomes the transformation or transition to a system "cage-free feeding" system in the production of eggs. The company looks forward to actively coordinating with suppliers on production and marketing and working together on promoting sustainable and humane animal husbandry, said Su.

Carrefour has made the four following pledges for its new cage-free egg policy:

1. Set up a "cage-free feeding zone" by the end of 2018.

2. Launch a new egg brand which uses eggs from chickens "raised and fed cage-free."

3. Strictly select eggs which are from "free range" chickens by 2020.

4. Sell exclusively eggs that are from chickens that are 100 percent "raised cage-free."