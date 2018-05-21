'Floral Taipei' Instagram photography contest winners unveiled

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The eight winners of an Instagram photography contest titled "Floral Taipei (花現台北)" showcased their works and shared with the audience the stories behind each photo in a presentation event organized by the Department of Information and Tourism of Taipei City on May 21.

The competition, as part of the "Undiscovered Taipei" (你所未見的台北) campaign and aimed to capture the beauty of Taipei during the flower season, invited the public to submit photos featuring floral themes and landscapes taken in Taipei.

A total of eight pictures were selected out of a fierce competition of 2,000 submissions, according to the department commissioner Chen Su-yu (陳思宇). The photos, Chen added, have been able to illustrate the romantic atmosphere, sense of happiness, and the uniqueness of particular locations in Taipei against a backdrop of flower seas.

As a way to promote city tourism, the winning works will be displayed on Metro Taipei advertising light boxes and street banners in Ximending, allowing international travelers to see the dreamlike aspect of the island’s capital through flower photography.

In addition, the beautiful images will become the subject of a limited-edition postcard set available starting May 23 at the visitor information centers inside the Ximen and Taipei 101 MRT stations. Other outstanding works will also be published on the website of Travel Taipei.

Chen took the opportunity to call for entries for the second part of the "Undiscovered Taipei" campaign, “Aquatic Taipei (水漾台北),” which invites the public to provide photos taken on rainy days in Taipei or relating to riverbanks, among other “water” themes.

Interested individuals can post such photos on their personal Instagram account with the hashtag “#水漾台北ig徵圖大賞” to participate in the event, which ends on May 27.

Visit Travel Taipei to learn more about the Instagram competition.

Photos for Floral Taipei can be found here.

Photo by IG account cindy_xu3ejo3 (courtesy of Department of Information and Tourism)

Photo by IG account tw.carina (courtesy of Department of Information and Tourism)