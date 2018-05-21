Agriculture official urges consumers to seize fading chance to savor pineapples from southern Taiwan  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Sweet, juicy, nutritious, and flavorful pineapples from Tainan City in southwestern Taiwan can still be enjoyed at this time, but the season will be ending soon.

A city’s agriculture official on Monday urged consumers to seize the fading chance to savor the fruit as its production season is expected to end in early June.

Tainan’s Agriculture Bureau marketing section chief Wu Chun-chieh (吳俊傑) told reporters that Tainan’s pineapple orchards are mostly located in Guanmiao (關廟), Xinhua (新化), Shanshang (山上) and Longqi (龍崎) districts.

The pineapples from this area have successfully entered the export market these years and therefore enjoy a very good reputation, consequently attracting more farmers to grow the fruit, Wu said, adding that there is an increase of 180 hectares of pineapple farms in the area this year compared to the previous year.

Currently the pineapple price at the place of production is between NT$11 and NT$13, which, even though is lower compared to the same period last year, is still considered stable and reasonable as the pineapple output this year is higher as a results of the increased area of pineapple farms in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung, Wu said.

The agriculture official said 60% to 70% of pineapples in Tainan have been harvested, and the production season is expected to end in early June. As this year is dryer, pineapples are sweeter, and the price is good for buyers, he said, urging consumers to seize the fading chance to buy the fruit.

Pineapple farms in Tainan City (Courtesy of Tainan’s Agriculture Bureau/CNA)