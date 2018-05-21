Blacknut and Amazon Deliver Mainstream Game Streaming Solution On Fire TV

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Blacknut today announced it will distribute its personalized game streaming service on Amazon Fire TV via the Amazon Appstore.

With this new offering Blacknut will be able to provide Amazon customers with a mainstream-friendly subscription gaming solution. The majority of Blacknut’s game catalog is playable with the Fire TV Remote and users can sign up using their Amazon accounts, making the user experience seamless. The service is also compatible with the Amazon Fire TV Game Controller so users are able to broaden their gaming experience.

“We are thrilled to showcase an accessible gaming solution alongside Amazon’s top entertainment services and continue to advocate for the art of games,” said Olivier Avaro, CEO and founder of Blacknut. “We’ve already been working with AWS and we’re excited to take our relationship with Amazon to the next level.”

Blacknut wants to empower any person to easily discover and access great games. As founder Olivier Avaro explains, video games allow people to tell stories and connect with one another. Unfortunately, psychological, financial, and technological barriers make accessing video games a challenge for millions of people. The service provides access to a professionally curated catalog of over 100 games and positions cloud game streaming alongside other popular content streaming services. In addition to Amazon Fire TV, users can access the app on other devices. New games are added to the catalog weekly.

Available today to Amazon Fire TV users in the UK, France, and Germany. More countries to follow soon. The app is also available on Android TV, PC, Mac, and Linux. To learn more, visit www.blacknut.com.

About Blacknut:

The company was founded in January of 2016 by Olivier Avaro and is headquartered in Paris, with offices in Rennes and San Francisco. The service first launched in France on January 22nd, 2018, for PC, Mac, and Linux.

